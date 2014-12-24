In a session marked by range trading and low volumes, Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended Tuesday just 1.55 points higher or +0.05 per cent to 3,332.51, taking the year-to-date performance to +5.30 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.12 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.40 per cent. Approximately 979 million shares worth SG$739 million traded on the SGX during a day marked by losses in most Asian markets due to falling commodity prices.

Amongst FTSE ST sectors, technology, oil & gas and basic materials lost the most at 1.41, 1.23 and 1.09 per cent respectively. Defensive sectors such as health care and telecoms gained 1.02 and 0.51 per cent respectively.

The crash in oil prices triggered negative inflation in Singapore during November, according to The Straits Times. Data released by the Statistics Department showed that consumer prices in November fell 0.3 per cent year on year, mostly due to a decline in transportation and accommodation costs.

It is now easier for Singapore’s retail investors to buy bonds, according to TODAY. Changes implemented by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Singapore Exchange allow wholesale bonds, hitherto the preserve of only institutional and accredited investors, to be offered by eligible issuers without a prospectus to retail investors once the bonds have been listed for six months. The changes permit these bonds to be broken up into smaller denominations that are tradable on the secondary market.

GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, announced its intention to acquire a 70 per cent stake in Indian company Nirlon Limited (BOM:500307) through affiliate Reco Berry Private Ltd for US$197 million (SG$261 million). Nirlon owns an information technology park in Mumbai, according to The Straits Times. Reco Berry Private Ltd has agreed to purchase a 34.2 per cent stake from certain shareholders of Nirlon at 222 rupees (SG$4.63) a share and make a tender offer of 28.4 per cent to public shareholders of Nirlon at the same price, according to a joint statement by the companies.

Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) announced it will hive off its property business by distributing about 49 per cent of Boustead Projects to shareholders and listing the latter on the SGX. Boustead will continue to maintain majority control of at least 51 per cent of the shares in Boustead Projects, according to The Business Times.

Koyo International Ltd (SGX:5OC) arm, Koyo Engineering (S.E. Asia), has won a two-year contract worth SG$2.45 million from OUB Centre Limited for maintenance of mechanical and electrical systems at One Raffles Place.

A new guide has been released by the Singapore Accountancy Commission (SAC) and the National University of Singapore that helps companies to improve their disclosures to shareholders regarding risk and opportunities, according to The Straits Times. Titled ‘The Risks and Opportunities Management Disclosure Guide,’ it is the first such publication from Singapore and also enables companies to implement integrated reporting. "The future of corporate reporting lies in the integration of financial and sustainability strategies,” said the Commission's chief executive, Mr Uantchern Loh. “The effective management of risks and opportunities is a significant content element of integrated reporting.”

Australian telecommunications company has acquired Singapore and Hong Kong headquartered Pacnet for US$697 million (SG$919 million), according to The Straits Times. “Pacnet gives Telstra ownership of an extensive range of services, including software defined networking, an expanded data centre network, more submarine cables and major customers across the region,” said a company statement.

