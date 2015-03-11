singapore stocks end marginally lower as interest rate fears and dollar strength loom 306092015

Noble Group shares were the biggest loser on the STI for the second day in a row


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 11, 2015 9:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore stocks spent most of Tuesday trading sideways as investors digested the possibility of an interest rate hike in the US that could come sooner rather than later, and assessed the impact of the huge surge in the strength of the US dollar. However, a sharp sell-off commenced at 15:00 and dragged the benchmark STI index down to a low of 3,394.52, and a close of just a few points above that level.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 6.31 points lower or -0.19 per cent to 3,398.26, taking the year-to-date performance to +0.98 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.28 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.31 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,166.5 million shares valued at SG$1,180.7 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 250/174.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were healthcare (+1.71 per cent) and technology (+1.07 per cent). The losers were basic materials (-1.17 per cent), consumer services (-0.62 per cent), oil and gas (-0.45 per cent) and industrials (-0.41 per cent).

Stocks

Shares in Noble Group Ltd (SGX:N21) plunged 6.5 per cent to SG$0.935. The stock was the biggest loser on the STI yesterday. According to the Business Times, Noble is seeking nearly US$3 billion (SG$4.17 billion) in bank loans to refinance debt that is coming due in May, even as it contends with allegations of accounting improprieties by shadowy blogger and research firm Iceberg Research.

Nobel Design Holdings Ltd (SGX:547) revealed Tuesday that Bert Choong, former chief executive and chairman, has sued the current chairman of the company and three other directors alleging he was defamed in an announcement by the company on October 17. Mr Choong has begun legal proceedings against non-executive chairman AdrianChan Pengee, chief executive and managing director Terence Goon Eu Jin, chief operating officer Wee Ai Quey and independent director Teh Ban Lian, according to the Straits Times.

Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX:S68) has held preliminary discussions towards the formation of a regional rubber exchange that would bring together the top three producing nations said Reuters quoting industry sources. According to the Reuters report, the exchange met last month with the International Tripartite Rubber Council, which comprises Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, and proposed several models for the regional exchange.

Separately, the Straits Times reported that the Singapore Exchange proposes to add the Taiwanese dollar and yuan crosses as new Asian currency futures contracts to its existing offerings in the third quarter of 2015, subject to regulatory clearance. "This is in line with global G20 regulatory reforms in the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives sector to encourage trading on electronic platforms and exchanges, if appropriate," the SGX said.

According to a report by the FT, the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has postponed plans for the launch of its new Singapore platform after the Chinese bourse Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) threatened to take legal action to prevent ICE from launching two commodity futures said to be copies of contracts already offered in China. ZCE sent to ICE a “’cease and desist” letter regarding the introduction of cotton and sugar futures alleged to be similar to those already traded on the ZCE. According to the FT report, the China Securities Regulatory Commission also contacted the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Singapore’s regulatory authority, and requested the latter ensure these contracts were not introduced by ICE.

Analysts warn that prices of Singapore real estate investment trusts (REITs) could plunge by 9 per cent this year if the much feared interest rate hike US becomes a reality, says the Business Times. According to analysts at RHB Securities, DPU yields could jump from 5.9 per cent presently to 6.5 per cent if the US Fed starts to raise interest rates.

Shares in Ellipsiz Ltd (SGX:E13), a probe card distributor and service solutions provider serving the semiconductor, electronics manufacturing and telecommunication industries, were up 3.70 per cent to SG$0.112. Broking house UOB Kay Hian on Monday recommended the stock with a target price of SG$0.171, suggesting it was an attractive acquisition target, according to Business Times. "While Ellipsiz is now a shadow of its former self, the group continues to be held in high regards in the industry," UOB Kay Hian said in its research report.

CNA Group Ltd (SGX:5GC) fell 4.17 per cent to SG$0.023. The company announced Tuesday that it had secured SG$9.65 million worth of contracts during the period July 2014 to February 2015, according to the Business Times. The company said its current order book stands at SG$77.1 million.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd (SGX:O39) has introduced a fingerprint recognition service for its mobile banking customers. Customers who use iOS devices that include Apple’s touch ID fingerprint sensors can now use OCBC’s OneTouch service to access their banking information by logging in after a fingerprint check, according to TODAY.

Economic news, currency and insight

Singapore’s Minister for National Development Khaw Boon Wan said yesterday that public housing flats had become more affordable in recent years and were now within the house buying budgets of many Singaporeans. Speaking at a parliamentary debate on his Ministry’s budget yesterday, he said the ministry had been successful in taming the red hot housing market, according to the Straits Times. "Every generation will be able to afford their own HDB homes. This is our promise," he assured.

The US dollar index is at an 11-and-half year peak following a strong jobs report released on Friday that raised expectations of an interest rate hike by the US Fed. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, climbed yesterday by 0.85 per cent to 98.45, the highest since September 2003.

Fears of a rate hike took a huge toll on Wall Street stocks overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 332.78 points, or 1.85 percent, to 17,662.94, the S&P 500 lost 35.27 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,044.16, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.64 points, or 1.67 percent, to 4,859.80. The Dow and S&P 500 have now turned negative for the year, according to Reuters. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.