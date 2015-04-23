Overnight losses on Wall Street and regional factors pressured Singapore stocks Wednesday in a trading session marked by poor volume and negative market breadth. Embattled commodity trader Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) is embroiled in a controversy regarding the handling of its annual general meeting, and according to reports, has been barred by Platts from certain pricing processes of global oil price benchmarks.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 12.37 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 3,496.24, taking the year-to-date performance to +3.90 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.01 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index fell 0.51 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,792.1 million shares valued at SG$1,184.8 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 287/200.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were maritime (+0.77 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+0.45 per cent) and real estate (+0.34 per cent). The losing sectors were oil and gas (-3.21 per cent), CataList index (-1.72 per cent), consumer goods (-1.16 per cent) and utilities (-0.79 per cent).

Stocks

Sembawang Shipyard, a subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine Ltd (SGX:S51), has won a contract worth SG$56 million to convert the shuttle tanker Randgrid into a Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessel for the Gina Krog oil and gas field in the North Sea, according to Channel News Asia.

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) said its profit during the quarter ended March 31 jumped 16 per cent year-on-year to SG$88.2 million, while revenue was up 20 per cent from a year earlier to SG$199.3 million. The star performers on the revenue front were the derivatives products, whose turnover jumped 52 per cent to SG$79.7 million.

However, the exchange cautioned that given the volatile and uncertain outlook for the global economy “we expect the demand for Asian trading and clearing services, as well as competition, to grow, and we therefore remained committed to our growth strategy.”

Outgoing chief executive Mr. Magnus Bocker said, as quoted by TODAY: “The ongoing transformation of our securities market is tracking well, and this quarter builds on the success of the initiatives introduced thus far. A good example is the reduction of the board-lot size, which has contributed to retail participation in high-priced stocks outpacing retail participation in the overall market this quarter.”

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) shot up 2.65 per cent to SG$8.52 and was the top gainer on the STI yesterday.

Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission said Taiwan will open a cross-border stock trading platform with Singapore on July 1 as it seeks to draw more global investors into its equity markets. “Capital internationalization is a global trend,” FSC Chairman William Tseng said at a forum, as quoted by Taipei Times. “We want to push internationalization of Taiwan’s security market, starting regionally and then to countries farther away.”

Soundcard maker Creative Technology Ltd. (SGX:C76) reported a net loss of US$11.7 million (SG$16.1 million) for the third quarter, a 34 per cent decline from last year's US$8.8 million loss. Revenue fell 9 per cent to US$22.7 million, the Straits Times said.

Cambridge Industrial Trust (SGX:J91U) said Wednesday its distribution per unit (DPU) for the first quarter ended March 31 was 1.225 cents, a decline of 2.1 per cent from the DPU of 1.251 cents a year ago. Revenue jumped 16.7 per cent to SG$27.5 million, while net property income rose 11.9 per cent to SG$21.2 million.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) confirmed yesterday that the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) had approved its proposal to delist its CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) securities, and therefore, trading of the CDIs on the ASX would be suspended effective May 29, 2015, said the Straits Times. The company said the listing and trading of its stock on the Singapore exchange would be unaffected during the delisting process on the ASX.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (SGX:J69U) said its distributable income rose 14.1 per cent year-on-year to SG$27.2 million during the second quarter, led by a 15.9 per cent jump in gross revenue to SG$47.5 million, according to the Straits Times. The trust manager attributed the better results to the addition of Changi City Point to its portfolio effective June 2014, which boosted earnings for the second quarter.

Noble Group

The Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) said Wednesday that it will provide greater transparency on its first quarter 2015 results by increasing disclosures, according to the Business Times. The company said more detail would be provided on the net fair value gains/losses by region and product. It also said it would update the segmented disclosures to reflect its ongoing businesses after the 2014 transaction between Noble Agri and Chinese company Cofco. "The nature, format and frequency of the disclosures are being carefully considered to ensure that increased transparency is provided but commercial sensitivity is respected," the company said.

However, anonymous research firm Iceberg Research responded: "Everybody would agree that Noble has repeatedly promised more disclosures since February … They have not delivered."

Short trader and research firm Muddy Waters said: "Noble's management has spent far more time and ink attacking their questioners than they have spent on substantive responses."

On another front, responding to an article in the Business Times that said Chairman Richard Elman "repeatedly dodged shareholders' queries on the group's accounting practices," the company said the article was “not correct” and clarified: "All shareholders' queries were answered, either by Mr Richard Elman, Mr Yusuf Alireza (Noble's CEO), or Ms Irene Lee (Noble's independent non-executive director). In addition, several directors stayed behind after the AGM and spoke to interested shareholders personally."

However, the Business Times said it stood by its reports.

Meanwhile, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that reporting agency Platts has barred Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) from participating in some of the trading processes used to set global oil price benchmarks. “We (Noble) buy or sell various oil products every day on Platts and our daily business around the globe is normal,” said a spokesman representing the firm, in response to a query from Reuters, and as reported by Hellenic Shipping News.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to the Straits Times, a Reuters survey of 14 economists showed the expected annual industrial production to have declined in the month of March on a year-on-year basis. The median estimate of the survey was for industrial output in March to decline 5.9 per cent. However, it should be noted that the decline reflects a high base in March 2014 when manufacturing output surged 12.2 per cent due to output expansions in pharmaceuticals, marine and offshore engineering sectors.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index in April found consumer confidence to be at 125.7, up 1.2 points from March 15, as Singapore’s consumers appeared to be more confident about the economy and the state of their personal and family finances. "The rise was mainly driven by greater confidence about the outlook for the Singaporean economy over the next 12 months," said the report released on Wednesday, according to Straits Times.

In overnight trading on Wall Street, stocks ended higher on positive corporate news from Visa and McDonald’s that helped overshadow mixed earnings reports, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.68 points, or 0.49 percent, to end at 18,038.27. The S&P 500 gained 10.67 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,107.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.07 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,035.17.