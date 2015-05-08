Singapore stocks represented by the Straits Times Index closed lower for the fourth day running on Thursday following a weak lead from Wall Street and continued financial market turmoil, particularly bonds, triggered by remarks by the Fed Chair Janet Yellen on high asset valuations. The massive 3-day losing streak in Chinese stocks also played havoc with investor sentiment. Losses extended beyond the Straits Times Index and into the broader market where the number of losing stocks far outnumbered those gaining.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 27.01 points or 0.78 per cent lower to 3,432.78, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.01 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.95 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 1.41 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,451.1 million shares valued at SG$1,113 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 349/111.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the only gainers were maritime (+0.17 per cent) and consumer services (+0.02 per cent). The biggest losers were utilities (-3.30 per cent), real estate holding and development (-2.61 per cent), real estate (-1.75 per cent), China (-1.46 per cent), China Top Index (-1.37 per cent), Catalist (-1.30 per cent) and financials (-1.02 per cent).

Stocks

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (SGX:S51) said profit during the first quarter ended March 31 fell 23 per cent to SG$142.2 million from SG$184.8 million in the prior year period, while turnover slumped 11 per cent to SG$2.3 billion. The disappointing numbers were a result of weak performance in its utilities and Marine divisions, according to TODAY. “The ongoing cutback in global exploration and production expenditure has resulted in the scarcity of new orders for the industry this year. Competition for new projects remains intense,” said the company, the world’s second largest oil rig builder after Keppel Corp. “Meanwhile, Brazil’s oil and gas industry continues to be mired in uncertainty. The marine business continues to engage with customers to find the best way forward for the drillship projects and is exploring all options including slowing down the construction,” it added.

Wilmar International Limited (SGX:F34) said net profit during the March quarter surged 49 per cent to SG$241.2 million despite a decline of 3.3 per cent in revenues to SG$9.4 billion. Strong earnings at its oil seeds and grains business counterbalanced losses in other business units such as sugar, amidst a decline in revenues due to falling commodity prices, said Reuters. The company is the world’s largest processor of palm oil and one of the largest buyers of soya bean.

Fashion and lifestyle group F J Benjamin Holdings Ltd (SGX:F10) reported a net loss of SG$6.99 million for its third quarter ended March 31, up from the loss of SG$4.87 million in the prior year period. Revenue declined 23 per cent to SG$69.7 million led by lower sales in Singapore and North Asia the company said, as reported by the Straits Times.

Fragrance Group Limited (SGX:F31) said net profit during the quarter ended March 31 plunged 32.2 per cent to SG$16.4 million, down from SG$24.3 million in the prior year period. Revenue from continuing operations fell 21.3 per cent to SG$87.8 million, primarily due to lower sales from the property development sector. "This was mainly due to the lesser number of ongoing development projects as compared to the first quarter of 2014," said the group in a statement, according to Straits Times.

Otto Marine Ltd (SGX:G4F) said a claim for losses of SG$8.8 million against its Otto Ventures unit initiated by previous joint-venture parties was “vexatious,” and that the likelihood of the claim been successful was low, given that the claimants cannot justify or meaningfully quantify the basis of the claim. “The claimants had earlier, contrary to the term sheet which included an arbitration clause, issued a writ of summons against Otto Ventures for the claim as well. Otto Ventures applied successfully to the court for legal proceedings in the suit to be stayed in favor of the arbitration,” Otto Marine said, according to a report in Splash 24/7.

OUE Hospitality Trust (SGX:SK7) said net property income for the first quarter moved up marginally by 0.3 per cent to SG$25.7 million while gross revenue improved 2.1 per cent to SG$29.3 million. The trust declared a distribution per stapled security of 1.61 cents compared to 1.68 cents in the prior year period, as reported by the Straits Times.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (SGX:D5IU) said distributable income during the first quarter jumped 28.4 per cent to SG$21.5 million following a rise of 25.6 per cent in net property income to SG$39 million, due to a full quarter contribution from a Jakarta shopping centre. The trust declared a dividend per unit of 0.79 Singapore cents, up 16.2 per cent, according to Business Times.

Fraser and Neave Limited (SGX:F99) said profit for its second quarter ended March 31, on a continuing basis and before exceptional items, was SG$25.7 million. Second-quarter profit on a comparable basis, before exceptional items, was therefore down 1.5 per cent, despite strength in its beer business, reported the Business Times.

Economic news, currency and insight

Flash estimates for April from SRX Property showed that resale prices of Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats declined 6 per cent year-on-year, but on a month-on-month basis, prices for HDB resale flats were higher by 0.2 per cent, compared to a 0.8 per cent month-on-month drop in March. The data also showed that HDB resale transaction volume jumped 19.3 per cent from 1,349 units in March 2015 to 1,610 units in April – the highest in two years, as reported by Business Times.

According to the Straits Times, 20 Singapore corporations made it to the 13th Annual Global 2000 list of the world’s biggest public companies compiled by Forbes magazine. DBS Group (world ranking 268) was the biggest amongst the Singapore companies with assets worth US$332.6 billion (SG$443.3 billion), followed by OCBC (302) in second and Singtel (325) in third place.

Chinese stocks represented by the Shanghai Composite Index plunged yesterday for the third consecutive day, amidst fears of excessive valuations, a huge incoming supply of new shares as well as government measures to crackdown on margin trading. "For A shares, the risk-reward is deteriorating in China," said Jonathan Garner, Morgan Stanley's Hong Kong-based head of strategy for Asia and emerging markets, and quoted by Straits Times. "It's likely to be the case where volatility will increase."

On Wall Street, stocks rebounded after global interest rates eased and tech stocks surged higher driven by strong results from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) and a potential sale of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP). The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.08 points, or 0.46 percent, to end at 17,924.06. The S&P 500 gained 7.85 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,088 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.90 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,945.54.