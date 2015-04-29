Stocks on the Singapore Exchange trended lower Tuesday as investors likely indulged in some cautious profit-booking given the overnight fall on Wall Street, as well as the looming two-day US Fed monetary policy meeting.

However, the Straits Times Index fell below the technically significant level of 3,500, as selling emerged right from the opening hour.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 20.76 points or 0.59 per cent lower to 3,495.09, taking the year-to-date performance to +3.86 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index fell 0.63 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index fell 0.67 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,710.8 million shares valued at SG$1,779 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 268/182.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the only gainers were utilities (+1.24 per cent) and fledgling (+0.12 per cent). The biggest losers were oil and gas (-2.59 per cent), technology (-2.19 per cent), healthcare (-1.39 per cent) and consumer goods (-1.06 per cent).

Stocks

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (SGX:QC7) announced Tuesday that it intended to acquire TP Dental Surgeons Pte Ltd for SG$28.6 million in cash and shares comprising SG$18 million in cash and SG$10.6 million in Q&M's shares at an issue price of 70.668 cents per share, according to Straits Times.

Cordlife Group Ltd (SGX:P8A) said Tuesday in connection with its 9.13 per cent minority holding in China Cord Blood Corp (CCBC) that the latter had received a proposal from Golden Meditech, another China-based company, to acquire all of CCBC’s outstanding ordinary shares that it does not own for US$6.40 per share in cash.

The Singapore exchange issued a “trade with caution” notification on China-based, mainboard listed real estate developer Yanlord Land Group Limited (SGX:Z25), after the latter’s share price jumped 22.9 per cent between last Thursday and Monday. The company clarified that it was unable to explain the trading in its securities.

First Sponsor Group Ltd (SGX:ADN) announced that during the first quarter ended March 31 it earned a net profit of SG$10.73 million compared to a loss of SG$9.18 billion in the prior year period. Revenue soared 70.5 per cent to SG$12.65 million, driven by sustained growth in its property financing business. Compared to a loss of 3.16 cents in March 2014, earning per share in the current quarter stood at 1.82 cents. The company also said it was planning to acquire a property in Amsterdam for 54.6 million euros (SG$78.8 million).

Yuuzoo Corporation Ltd (SGX:AFC) said Tuesday that that it expected to earn a profit of SG$33.4 million from the sale of licences to new franchisees as at February. However, revenues and profits from the sales would be included in the company’s accounts when the franchisees commence operations.

According to Business Times, Bert Choong, the founder and largest shareholder of Nobel Design Holdings Ltd (SGX:547) has been ousted from its board following his legal tussle with several members of the company’s management.

Economic news, currency and insight

Medishield Life, expected to be operational by the end of this year, will provide universal health insurance coverage for all Singaporean citizens and permanent residents, including those with pre-existing conditions. According to TODAY, Singapore households will soon receive letters informing them of their eligibility for either premium or traditional subsidies under the Medishield Life program, and many will be required to update or confirm their household information. This information will determine the amount of subsidies the household will receive. The update or verification of information must be done by June 19.

The Singapore Residential Price Index, which is compiled by the National University of Singapore’s Institute of Real Estate Studies, showed that resale prices of completed non-landed private homes rebounded into positive territory in March. Overall prices jumped 0.2 per cent last month, compared to February, in which prices were down a revised 0.2 per cent, according to TODAY. “This comes in as some relief to home sellers and if this momentum holds, we may expect volume to pick up in the coming months,” said Mr. Eugene Lim, key executive officer at ERA, a real estate agency, as quoted by TODAY. “Overall, for the whole of this year, prices are expected to stay muted as there has been no change in government policy.”

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its bi-annual Macroeconomic Review Tuesday that it expected Singapore’s core inflation to moderate in the second and third quarters, though headline inflation could continue to be negative for “consecutive months,” according to Reuters. MAS said it expected inflation to rebound next year once oil prices reversed. "In sum, the sharp correction in global oil prices is expected to further dampen domestic inflation, with possible second-round effects in terms of lower production costs," the MAS said. MAS affirmed that core inflation is expected to be 0.5 percent to 1.5 percent for 2015 as a whole and that all-items inflation is expected to be -0.5 percent to 0.5 percent, and that it expected GDP growth in the range of 2-4 per cent.

On Wall Street on Tuesday, a solid earnings report from Merck and a bump in the share price of IBM helped the Dow and S&P 500 indices to end higher on Tuesday, though a decline in Apple shares lead to a loss on the NASDAQ index.

"Apple's numbers were phenomenal, but yet the stock is down," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles, as quoted by Reuters. "I think people were expecting a blowout quarter … so it's kind of a sell-the-news situation."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.17 points, or 0.4 percent, to 18,110.14, the S&P 500 gained 5.84 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,114.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.82 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,055.42.