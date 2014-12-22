singapore stocks end last week on a bullish note 83802014

Technology, Consumer Services and Oil & Gas sectors lead the STI higher


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 22, 2014 9:51 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The SGX closed the last week on a bullish note amidst cheery sentiments that lifted equities across the globe. The US Fed’s pre-Christmas largesse in the form of an assurance that it would be “patient” with interest rate hikes helped markets make an about turn from their recently bearish trend.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 35.88 points higher or +1.11 per cent to 3,279.53, taking the year-to-date performance to +3.62 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.07 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.09 per cent.

The top performing FTSE ST sectors on Friday were Technology, Oil & Gas and Consumer Services, which gained 2.13, 1.84 and 1.36 per cent respectively. The largest losers were Telecommunications, Basic Materials and Fledgling, which were down 1.19, 0.78 and 0.44 per cent respectively.

Though oil prices rebounded on Friday, off five year lows, sentiments in the energy markets were dampened by a fresh declaration by Saudi Arabia that it would not cut oil production, and that non-OPEC producers were welcome to do so if they wished. “Saudi Arabia and other countries sought to bring back balance to the market, but the lack of cooperation from other producers outside OPEC and the spread of misleading information and speculation led to the continuation of the drop in prices,” said Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi at a conference. At 07:28 today (SGT), February Brent was trading at $61.47, down 1.17 per cent from its previous close.

On Saturday, the CSCL Globe, the newest and largest mega-container vessel that is as large as four football fields called in on Singapore. Owned by China Shipping Container Lines (CSCL) and deployed on the Asia-Europe route, the CSCL Globe cost over US$150 million (SG$196 million) to build and can carry 19,100 standard containers. CSCL general manager Sui Jun told The Straits Times that the ship generated savings of US$6 million per voyage when fully loaded and was part of CSCL’s “aim to offer the biggest ships, the best services and the most extensive network” in shipping. "It is likely that our volume going through Singapore will hit double – or even triple – digit growth in the next two years, he said. “Singapore's status as South-east Asia's maritime hub is undebatable."

Singaporean port operator PSA International has joined a consortium comprising Indonesia's largest port operator and two Japanese companies to build and operate a container terminal in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. The terminal will be built at Jakarta's Tanjung Priok Port, the country's largest port, and would be capable of handling about 1.5 million 20ft equivalent units (TEUs) a year.

Offshore marine services provider and mainboard listed Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited (SGX:DU4) has won a SG$50 million contract for providing subsea construction support in the Gulf of Thailand to an international fabrication and installation contractor, according to IHS Maritime 360.

A consortium of Hyflux Ltd. (SGX:N2H) and National Power and Water Co won an international project worth an estimated US$250 million (SG$328 million) to design, build, own and operate an independent water project in Qurayyat, Oman. The project for the construction of a seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant with a design capacity of 200,000 cubic metres per day was awarded by the Oman Power and Water Procurement Co, according to Channel News Asia.

STATS ChipPAC Ltd. (SGX:S24) and China’s Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech Co (SHA:600584) have extended their discussions on the latter’s takeover bid. The talks, originally supposed to conclude 30 November, have been extended to 20 December, according to The Straits Times.

This year’s Governance and Transparency Index (GTI), published by NUS Business School's Centre for Governance, Institutions and Organisations (CGIO) and CPA Australia, in partnership with the Business Times, warned that firms listed on the SGX will likely take until 2020 to reach full compliance with guidelines relating to independence of boards, though the deadline for compliance is the end of the 2017 financial year.

