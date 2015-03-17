Singapore stocks on the STI shot up quickly to the day’s high of 3,387.36 in the first two hours of trade, and proceeded thereafter to trade sideways for the rest of the session, closing with most of the gains intact.

Defensive sectors such as consumer and healthcare did well on Monday, while cyclicals such as basic materials and energy were down.

Fresh developments in the Noble controversy weighed on the market, which had more losers compared to gainers, even though the benchmark index ended in the black.

However, overall, stocks were optimistic due to Chinese government announcements on Sunday indicating the possibility of further stimulus policy measures to spark growth in China.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended +13.27 points higher or +0.39 per cent to 3376.04, taking the year-to-date performance to +0.32 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.10 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.57 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,064.2 million shares valued at SG$901.1 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 284/155.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers were fledgling (+3.27 per cent), consumer goods (+1.30 per cent), healthcare (+1.18 per cent) and consumer services (+0.74 per cent). The biggest losers were basic materials (-1.75 per cent), utilities (-1.42 per cent), Catalist (-1.21 per cent), real estate holding and development (-0.25 per cent) and oil and gas (-0.24 per cent).

Stocks

Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SGX:C6L) gained 3.53 per cent to SG$12.03 and Tiger Airways Holdings Limited (SGX:J7X) jumped 4.84 per cent to SG$0.325 following expectations of good profits at airlines due to the crash in oil prices.

Singapore’s anti-trust regulator, the Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS), has put a spoke in Parkway Holdings’ plan to acquire outpatient diagnostic chain RadLink-Asia, on apprehensions that the prices of radiology and imaging services like X-rays and ultrasounds would go up following the merger, according to the Straits Times. The watchdog said it had taken a provisional decision to bar the transaction as it would lead to reduced competition in the affected markets. Parkway planned to pay SG$137 million to acquire all of the Singapore-based RadLink, according to Straits Times. This is a landmark decision, and the first of its kind after the CCS was setup in 2005.

Parkway Life REIT (SGX:C2PU) announced it had bought four nursing homes and one group home in Japan for SG$67 million according to DealStreetAsia. “The acquisition is in line with the valuation and is expected to generate a net property yield of 6.6 per cent. It is targeted to be completed by the first quarter of 2015,” the company said in a statement. Parkway bought the properties from Ostara Japan One TMK4 and UBI Kabushiki Kaisha. “As the country with the highest life expectancy, coupled with the proportion of people aged 65 or above being expected to reach nearly 40 per cent of the population in 2060, there will be a higher demand of eldercare facilities in Japan from which PLife REIT can benefit,” the company added.

Singapore Press Holdings Limited (SGX:T39) said in a statement to the Singapore exchange that it planned to buy a 20 per cent stake in local start-up firm DC Frontiers, which was founded in 2011 by two Singaporeans and provides access to curated data about companies and their management or owners. According to Straits Times, the company’s app, called Handshakes, is able to generate interactive maps and reports from listed disclosures. DC Frontiers received a cash injection of SG$2 million from Singapore Press Holdings.

Boustead Projects, a wholly-owned unit of Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D), announced that it won a contract to develop a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at the Seletar Aerospace Park, according to Straits Times. A few days ago it had secured the mandate to develop the Asian headquarters for GlaxoSmithKline in Singapore.

Hotel Properties Limited (SGX:H15) fell nearly 2 per cent to SG$4.06. The company announced that its resort, Holiday Inn Resort Vanuatu, located at Port Vila, Vanuatu, had been damaged by Cyclone Pam on March 13. The resort features a hotel with 164 rooms and villas as well as a casino.

Shares in Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) were the biggest losers on the STI yesterday, ending lower by 2.1 per cent at SG$0.930, after Iceberg Research threatened to issue a third report this week that will question the company’s corporate governance, debt and liquidity buffers.

Diesel engine provider XMH Holdings Ltd (SGX:M9F) said net profit for the third quarter ended January 31, 2015, was SG$2.7 million, down 15 per cent from SG$3.2 million in the prior year period. Revenue declined 30.4 per cent to SG$23.1 million from SG$33.1 million, due to falling sales in the company’s distribution and after sales segments, according to the Business Times.

Economic news, currency and insight

Data released yesterday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed that Singapore developers sold 382 new private homes in February, up just a shade from 374 units in January, but disappointingly, only half the number sold a year earlier, according to TODAY. Analysts expect that unless sales improve substantially in March, total sales in the first quarter this year will hit a new quarterly low since the last quarter of 2008, the year of the great financial crisis. In that quarter, developers sold only about 400 units.

Singapore’s property market has been dealt a body blow by the government’s cooling off measures designed to rein in property prices. “The remainder of the year will also see low sales volumes,” said Nicholas Mak, an executive director at SLP International Property Consultants in Singapore, to the Taipei Times. Transactions “could end near 2014’s new home sales levels unless some of the curbs are relaxed,” he said.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks moved up sharply on a correction in the US dollar, said Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 228.11 points, or 1.29 percent, to 17,977.42, the S&P 500 gained 27.79 points, or 1.35 percent, to 2,081.19, and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.75 points, or 1.19 percent, to 4,929.51.