Singapore stocks took their cue from overnight gains on Wall Street after the statement from the Fed’s monetary policy meeting struck an unexpectedly dovish note, with the word ‘patient’ removed, but rate hike expectations kicked further down the road as growth forecasts were tweaked lower. Analysts now expect that a rate hike by the Fed is unlikely before September 2015.

Investors moved to buy high yield and high dividend paying stocks as the US Fed appeared to delay its rate hike, sending blue chips such as Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) higher by 2.42 per cent. Also in the limelight were stocks in the real estate and real estate investment trusts sectors.

The STI opened with gains which were maintained in mostly range bound trading until 15:00, when another rally ensued, taking the index to its best level of the day and the day’s close.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 24.41 points higher or +0.73 per cent to 3,386.16, taking the year-to-date performance to +0.62 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.45 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.01 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,202.4 million shares valued at SG$1,180.2 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 230/229.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers were telecommunications (+2.18 per cent), technology (+1.93 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+1.56 per cent), basic materials (+1.25 per cent) and real estate (+1.23 per cent) and China (+1.12 per cent). The biggest losers were industrials (-0.64 per cent), fledgling (-0.56 per cent), maritime (-0.52 per cent) and Catalist (-0.33 per cent).

Stocks

Temasek’s venture capital arm, Vertex Venture put in a new “multimillion dollar” investment into Singapore-based online parenting platform theAsianparent, taking its total funding to approximately SG$4.5 million, reports Business Times.

Shares in Ezion (SGX:5ME) plunged over 5 per cent to SG$0.940 in high-volume trading as investors headed for the exits fearing lower charter rates on contract renewals for the lifeboat owner’s vessels, says Business Times. The stock was hammered despite a report by Macquarie Research that recommended investment in the company due to its overly beaten down valuation. "Time to pull the trigger," the report on Wednesday said, "punished for being in a bad egg basket, Ezion has now fallen well below its bear case, in our view." Macquarie has an "outperform" rating and a target price of SG$1.50 on Ezion.

Malaysia-based property developer Roxy-Pacific Holdings Ltd (SGX:E8Z) lost 0.95 per cent to SG$0.52 even as Voyage Research viewed bullishly the company’s acquisition of 40 per cent of properties at 64 Peel Street and 9 Cordelia Street in Brisbane, Australia. Voyage Research said: “The entire project has received development approval and can be launched within 2015. We are impressed that Roxy is partnering with HOSTPLUS the local pension fund equivalent for the hospitality and sport industries with AUD15.3bn of funds under management as of end 2014. This project is a timely addition to replenish Roxy’s pipeline and is expected to elevate forecast profits in FY17 or FY18.”

Engineering firm CNA Group Ltd (SGX:5GC) fell 5 per cent to 0.019 per cent. The company announced on Thursday that it proposed to acquire a 10 per cent stake in Chinese gold retailer Jilin Gold Group. "This new investment into JGG will increase our recurring income stream from investment in a cash generating business, and allow us to tap into the commercial sector in China," said CEO Michael Ong, as quoted by Business Times.

Real estate investment trust CapitaMall Trust (SGX:C38U) was up 4.348 per cent to SG$2.160 and was the top gainer on the STI. Real estate company Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (SGX:H78) was the third best gainer on the STI, moving up by 2.436 per cent to SG$7.570. Also figuring on the list of top STI gainers was REIT Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:A17U), up 2.041 per cent to SG$2.500.

Shares in Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) were the second largest loser on the STI, down 1.73% to SG$0.850.

Economic news, currency and insight

US stocks were down in overnight trading because of a stronger dollar and weak stocks in the energy and materials sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.16 points, or 0.65 percent, to 17,959.03, the S&P 500 lost 10.23 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,089.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.55 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,992.38, according to Reuters.

Though the US dollar declined on Wednesday, it rebounded yesterday, eating into a crude oil rally, according to CNBC. U.S. crude for April delivery closed down 70 cents, or 1.57 percent, at US$43.96 a barrel after going as low as US$42.75 earlier. Brent for May delivery had fallen below US$54 on Thursday afternoon, before recovering to trade down US$1.50 at US$54.46 a barrel. "It's dollar play all over again today," said Phil Flynn, analyst at the Price Futures Group in Chicago, as quoted by CNBC. "The fact that the oil market is oversupplied is a given, so the only real variable now are currency moves and how they impact commodities demand."