Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended Friday 6.67 points lower or -0.20 per cent to 3,338.44, taking the year-to-date performance to -0.79 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.13 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.13 per cent.

Amongst FTSE ST sectors, healthcare, industrials and technology were the top gainers, up 1.52, 1.13 and 0.18 per cent respectively. Telecom, oil and gas and basic materials fell 1.13, 0.79 and 0.57 per cent respectively.

A report in AsiaOne says that nine out of 11 office towers completed by Keppel REIT (SGX:K71U) in Singapore and Australia are now fully occupied. According to the company, demand for space from new tenants from the TMT sector more than doubled from 2013, as these companies relocated to prime business districts.

According to trade agency IE Singapore, about 70 delegates from 40 Singapore companies, led by Mr S Iswaran, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, are currently visiting the Indian state of Gujarat in a drive to “further business interests in India’s second fastest-growing state.” The Straits Times said delegation representatives were drawn from sectors such as urban solutions, construction, logistics, energy and information technology.

On the other hand, Japanese fashion brand Lowry’s Farm is withdrawing after a stint of barely three years in the Singapore market. The company will shut all its eight outlets in the city by February 18, a day before Chinese New Year. "The reason why we are closing our stores in Singapore is… we can't make enough sales because of climate difference and fashion taste," said Adastria spokesman Mika Takano, according to The Straits Times.

Analysts at Nomura have buy calls on DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Limited (SGX:O39) or OCBC, and United Overseas Bank Ltd (SGX:U11) or UOB, given that higher interest rates are favourable for Singapore banks because they can re-price their assets much faster and by a bigger margin compared to liabilities, said The Business Times. DBS, however, is their top pick because of its strong deposit franchise in Singapore that boasts of local current and savings accounts of 87 per cent allowing for low funding costs.

According to a Reuters report, top oil trading firms including Vitol, Trafigura and energy major Shell have all booked crude tankers for up to 12 months to store excess crude oil at sea as they wait for prices to rebound from a global oil glut.

Consumer inflation in China dropped to a five-year low of 1.5 per cent in December, raising hopes that Chinese policymakers will take easing measures to prop up growth, according to The Straits Times. "Deflation this year is definitely a risk," the paper quoted Mr Shen Minggao, economist at Citi in Hongkong. "We continue to argue that deflation provides more room for policy easing. Our best-case scenario is still two more rate cuts in the first half of this year and maybe three to four reserve requirement ratio cuts this year."

Ezra Holdings Limited (SGX:5DN) announced Friday that its subsea services division, EMAS Amc, had won a construction contract valued at over AU$130 million (SG$140.21million) from Australian company Apache Energy Ltd. The company also reported that its net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2015 ended November 30, 2014 jumped 7.57 times to US$54.4 million (SG$72.79 million).

Vistara, a joint-venture airline between Singapore Airlines Ltd (SGX:C6L) and India’s Tata Sons, took off on Friday with its inaugural flight from Delhi to Mumbai according to The Business Times. The event marks the culmination of nearly two decades of efforts by Singapore Airlines to enter the Indian aviation market.

Cosco Corporation (Singapore) Ltd (SGX:F83) warned Friday that profit during 2014 will be “significantly lower” compared to a year ago due to the plunge in oil prices which has affected the operations in the global offshore and marine industry, said TODAY. The Chinese shipbuilding and marine engineering company will take a once-off charge of about SG$90 million because it will discontinue construction of an Octabuoy vessel ordered by a customer who has since become insolvent.

Find up to date information on the Straits Times Index at City Index.