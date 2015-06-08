singapore stocks end down friday on international cues 677932015

Total bank lending in the month of April declined marginally compared to March


June 8, 2015
The Singapore Exchange ended last week on a bearish note as investors took note of the solid corrections on Thursday in the Hang Seng Index as well as the SSE Composite Index. Apprehensions of turmoil in the euro zone following a likely default by Greece also weighed on the market.

Investors also likely preferred to keep their market commitments light in view of the ensuing long weekend.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) on Friday ended 25.66 points or 0.75 per cent lower at 3,392.11, taking the year-to-date performance to +0.80 per cent. The SGX was closed on Monday for a holiday.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.02 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.15 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,682.6 million shares valued at SG$824.8 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 259/192.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were healthcare (+0.99 per cent), telecommunications (+0.27 per cent), and consumer goods (+0.17 per cent). The largest losing sectors were technology (-2.64 per cent), basic materials (-2.16 per cent), utilities (-1.62 per cent), industrials (-1.31 per cent) and maritime (-1.23 per cent).

Stocks

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Limited (SGX:O39) proposes to lend up to SG$100,000 to companies as young as six months, according to the Business Times. “This is something that is not done in the industry,” said Eric Ong, OCBC's head of emerging business. “Generally, for any bank to lend to any company, you must have at least two years of track record. But we are very prepared to go into it."

Food services provider Neo Group Ltd (SGX:5UJ) said Friday that net profit during the 14 months ended March 31 rose 15.7 per cent to SG$7.4 million compared to the 12 months ended January 31 last year, according to the Straits Times. Revenue surged 47.8 per cent to SG$77.4 million, though expenses rose 51.8 per cent. The food catering division reported 47.1 per cent growth in revenue while the food retail division saw sales surge by 51.6 per cent.

Construction company KSH Holdings Limited (SGX:ER0) said net profit during the year ended March 31 declined 7 per cent to SG$41.7 million, while revenues fell 15.7 per cent to SG$246.1 million. The lower numbers were mainly attributable to falling revenues from projects as well as lower rental income from investment properties, according to the Straits Times.

Integrated building services company King Wan Corporation Ltd (SGX:554) swung to a net loss of SG$9.7 million the fourth quarter ended March 31 compared to a net profit of SG$2.05 million in the prior year period. Quarterly revenue, however, jumped 15 per cent to SG$23.8 million, according to the Straits Times. The quarterly loss was mainly on account of a SG$12 million impairment provision on loans to associate company Dalian Shicheng Property Development.

The violent protests at Golden Veroleum Liberia's (GVL) plantations in south-east Liberia, purportedly on grounds of sustainability, were actually started by a local group seeking more jobs for the community, claimed GVL, according to a report in the Business Times. Singapore-listed palm oil producer Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (SGX:E5H) is the lead investor in GVL.

Ezra Holdings Limited (SGX:5DN) is reportedly looking to raise nearly US$300 million (SG$407 million) by way of a rights issue as well as convertible bonds in a bid to refinance its debt, according to a report in the Business Times.

Crane and heavy equipment supplier Tat Hong Holdings Limited (SGX:T03) said it swung to a net loss of SG$17.08 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2015, compared to a net profit of SG$4.2 million in the prior year period. Revenues declined 12 per cent to SG$136.64 million, according to the Business Times.

Economic news

Data released Friday by the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed that aggregate bank lending declined to SG$594.3 billion in April compared to SG$601.1 billion in March, mainly due to a fall in loans to financial institutions and general commerce, according to the Straits Times. However, on a year-on-year basis, bank lending in April was up 0.6 per cent from SG$591.1 billion in the prior year period.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.69 points, or 0.16 percent, to 18,040.37, the S&P 500 gained 4.34 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,111.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.90 points, or 0.25 percent, to 5,082.93.

