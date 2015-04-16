Singapore stocks ended higher yesterday amidst directionless Asian markets that were digesting crucial Chinese economic data such as economic growth, which was in line with expectations, and retail sales and industrial output, which disappointed.

The Straits Times Index consolidated above the psychological 3,500 level, trading good volume accompanied by positive market breadth and managing to touch a fresh seven-year high.

In response to a query on Wednesday from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) issued a clarification that it was not currently in the process of setting up a stock trading link similar to the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect. However, it said it remained open to “future collaborations benefit its partners and shareholders.” The shares in the exchange had surged to a five-year high on Tuesday.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 18.87 points or 0.54 per cent higher to 3,539.95, taking the year-to-date performance to +5.19 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.17 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.06 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 3,493.6 million shares valued at SG$1,587.1 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 277/224.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were healthcare (+2.40 per cent), basic materials (+2.31 per cent), utilities (+1.73 per cent) and maritime (+1.26 per cent). The losing sectors were technology (-0.96 per cent), consumer services (-0.45 per cent), CataList (-0.33 per cent) and oil and gas (-0.25 per cent).

Stocks

Transport operator SMRT Corporation Ltd. (SGX:S53) announced yesterday that it may invest up to SG$34.5 million in Singapore’s fourth telecommunications contender for a licence on mobile airwaves and telecommunications, according to Straits Times. Local tech company Consistel is in the running for a telco licence with mobile airwaves and submitted an application to the Infocomm Development Authority in August last year for its subsidiary OMGtel. SMRT has committed its investment subject to OMGtel being awarded the fourth telco licence.

Property developer Keppel Land Ltd (SGX:K17) said yesterday that first quarter net profit fell 17.2 per cent to SG$72.6 million and revenue during the period slipped 2.3 per cent to SG$278.4 million, primarily due to lower sales in the property trading segment, according to Straits Times.

Swiber Holdings Limited (SGX:AK3) announced it had won an engineering, procurement, installation and construction (EPIC) contract worth US$133 million (SG$180 million) from an Indian oil company which earlier awarded two major contracts in February and March to Swiber, according to Asian Oil & Gas. “To have the same client come back to us repeatedly demonstrates Swiber’s understanding of our client and the market, and our ability to bring the Group’s resources to bear to meet our client’s needs,” said group chief executive officer and president, Francis Wong.

Shares in Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) fell 0.46 per cent to SG$8.59 after the company clarified, in response to a query from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, that it was not currently implementing a trading link similar to the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

SIA Engineering Company Limited (SGX:S59) announced that it had renewed a comprehensive services agreement with Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SGX:C6L) which became effective on April 1 for a tenure of three years with options to renew for a further three years, and another two years thereafter.

Vallianz Holdings Ltd (SGX:545) said Wednesday that it was in negotiations to secure a few more contracts worth over US$100 million each from its main customer, a Middle Eastern state oil company said to be among the biggest in the world. Swiber Holdings Limited (SGX:AK3) owns 27 per cent in the company while Saudi Arabian conglomerate, Rawabi Holding, owns 20 per cent, according to Business Times.

Otto Marine Ltd (SGX:G4F) announced Wednesday that it had delivered four new-build vessels comprising two harbour tugs and two anchor handling tugs to customer PT Pertamina Trans Kontinental, of an aggregate contract value of US$36.6 million, as reported by Business Times.

SembCorp Industries Limited (SGX:U96) said Wednesday it would expand its renewable energy business in China by building a 150 MW wind farm at an estimated cost of SG$300 million in the country’s Hebei province. The company also said its 48 MW wind farm in Jiedijianhe had commenced operations and was feeding power into the Hebei South grid.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to a Bloomberg report, savvy investors are looking for opportunities in beaten down Singapore property shares and developer firms as it is estimated at 66 per cent of these companies trade at less than the value of the net assets, leading to the possibility that they would be bought out by their parents and taken private. In a recent example of such a transaction, Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) paid SG$2.7 billion for the shares in Keppel Land Ltd (SGX:K17) it did not own.

The Straits Times reports that Singapore moneychangers have found it hard to cope with the rush for the demand of the Malaysian ringgit currency due to the rise in the Singapore dollar. Some moneychangers ran out of stocks of the Malaysian currency as long queues of people formed looking to sell the Singapore dollar and buy the ringgit. One Singapore dollar could buy RM2.7234 yesterday – the weakest level of the Malaysian currency since at least 1981, said the Straits Times.

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) said Wednesday that its implementation of the amendments to the Companies Act would now be rephased following delays in the revamp of its Bizfile online business filing and information portal, according to Business Times. ACRA said: "BizFile is currently undergoing a major revamp, and is now expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2016. Technical issues related to the revamp are taking a longer time to resolve than originally anticipated due to the complexity of the BizFile system, which handles close to 400 e-services accounting for more than a million transactions a year."

Standard and Poor’s yesterday cut its long-term credit rating for Greece by one level to CCC+, indicating the country was vulnerable to default. "Without deep economic reform or further relief, we expect Greece's debt and other financial commitments will be unsustainable," said the agency, adding that the outlook on the rating was negative, as cited by Straits Times.

Chinese economic growth declined to a six-year low of an annualised 7 per cent in the first quarter, in line with expectations of analysts, but fuelling speculation that more policy stimulus could be in the offing. In the previous quarter, China grew 7.3 per cent on an annual basis.

On Wall Street, stocks ended higher on rising oil prices and better-than-expected corporate earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75.71 points, or 0.42 percent, to 18,112.41, the S&P 500 gained 10.75 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,106.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.73 points, or 0.68 percent, to 5,011.02.