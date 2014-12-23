The rising tide of global equities lifted Singapore stocks again on Monday, as investors were encouraged in particular by the continued bullishness on Wall Street and stability in the oil price. Expectations of measures by China to stimulate its economy also boosted sentiments.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 51.43 points higher or 1.57 per cent to 3,330.96, taking the year-to-date performance to +5.25 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.94 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained 1.10 per cent. The Singapore bourse traded a volume of 1,536.8 million shares at a value of SG$919 million.

In sector-wise performance, the top three FTSE ST sectors were Oil & Gas, Basic Materials and Consumer Goods, which rose 3.20, 2.75 and 2.08 per cent respectively yesterday. All FTSE ST sectors ended in positive territory, though Health Care, Catalist and REITs came in at the bottom of the table with gains of only 0.16, 0.68 and 0.82 per cent respectively.

Analysts are anticipating that the Monetary Authority of Singapore may have to ease its tight-fisted monetary policy in order to stimulate growth, especially now that the country’s headline inflation rate in November is expected to turn negative, the first time in five years, due partly to the decline in oil prices. "I don't think it's a foregone conclusion but at the moment I'm thinking they are going to loosen," said Daniel Martin, an economist for Capital Economics, as quoted by The Straits Times. Headline inflation for 2015 will probably average "below 1 per cent," he added. A Reuters poll of economists shows that most expect the data due out later today (December 23) to indicate the headline inflation rate in November turned negative on an annual basis.

Perennial Real Estate Holdings Ltd (SGX:5NH) announced its successful takeover of Perennial China Retail Trust by acquiring 96.32 per cent and gaining control, according to Channel News Asia. Perennial China owns about SG$1.86 billion worth of Chinese real estate, and the takeover paves the way for Perennial Real Estate to list on the SGX.

According to Global Times, China Everbright Water Ltd, previously known as Hankore Environment Tech Group, commenced trading on the SGX after a reverse takeover transaction with Hankore. Hankore acquired the entire issued and paid-up share capital of China Everbright Water for SG$1.2 billion (US$959.8 million) in the form of an issue and allotment of 1.9 billion new ordinary shares by Hankore, in exchange for the transfer of the company’s water treatment assets.

Mainboard listed Memstar Technology Ltd. (SGX:5MS) said in a filing on Monday that it had entered into a reverse takeover transaction with Chinese private natural gas developer Longmen Group, according to The Straits Times. Memstar will acquire 73.10 per cent of Longmen with its own shares worth US$420 million (SG$546 million).

SGX CEO Magnus Bocker said in a media interview on Monday that more and more Chinese firms were eyeing a listing on the SGX. “There is a stronger pipeline today than a year ago,” he said, according to The Business Times.

A report in TODAY said Singapore companies that export to Asian countries are “feeling the heat” from weakening Asian currencies, such as the Australian dollar and the Indonesian rupiah, due in some measure to falling prices of oil. “Our subsidiaries based in other Asian countries have been affected due to us selling our products in our subsidiary outlets in Singapore dollars,” said Dr Dora Hoan, group chief executive and managing director of Best World International Limited (SGX:5ER), which manufactures and distributes premium skincare, personal care, nutritional and wellness products.

