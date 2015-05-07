Singapore stocks represented by the Straits Times Index closed lower on Wednesday following global cues from Wall Street and regional bearishness owing to a global rout in sovereign bonds triggered by rising oil prices.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 11.4 points or 0.33 per cent lower to 3,459.79, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.81 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.10 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.14 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,311.4 million shares valued at SG$1,232.7 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 258/175.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the only gainers were utilities (+3.31 per cent), oil and gas (+0.73 per cent) and healthcare (+0.30 per cent). The biggest losers were consumer services (-0.95 per cent), maritime (-0.90 per cent), industrials (-0.78 per cent), basic materials (-0.63 per cent) and consumer goods (-0.42 per cent).

Stocks

United Overseas Bank Ltd (SGX:U11) became the first foreign bank to provide an onshore loan in Myanmar, the recipient being Rangoon Excelsior, a joint-venture between France and Myanmar, who will use the funds to convert a former colonial building in downtown Yangon into a five-storey hotel.

M1 Ltd (SGX:B2F) announced that its subsidiary M1 Telinet has made an entry into the growing telecommunications market in the Middle East by agreeing to acquire a 15 per cent stake in Oman’s Integrated Telecommunications Oman SAOC (TeO), according to Channel News Asia.

According to the Straits Times, Rabobank, the global bank known for its activity in agribusiness and the commodity sectors, announced its new Singapore office on Wednesday. Said Mr Marcel van Doremaele, chief executive officer of Rabobank Singapore & Representative Markets: "This opening is an important milestone for us as we enter a growth phase on the back of increased investment in food and agriculture in South East Asia, and with commodity trading and logistics activity in Singapore continuing to grow.”

OSIM International Ltd. (SGX:O23) slumped 10.10 per cent to SG$1.74 following its dismal first quarter earnings result. Profit was down 53 per cent year-on-year to SG$14 million in the quarter ended March 31 following sharp declines in retail sales across its core business areas, according to Straits Times.

The Straits Times reported that Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is negotiating to acquire a stake worth SG$1.3 billion in Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA, one of Brazil’s biggest hospital operators. Earlier, the Carlyle group paid about 1.75 billion reais for 8.3 per cent of Rede D'Or, a person with knowledge of the matter said last month.

Avjennings Ltd (SGX:A05), a property developer listed on the Singapore and Australian exchanges, shot up 12.28 per cent to SG$0.640. The company said it is likely to deliver a profit before tax of AU$40 million (SG$42.3 million), or higher, compared to a pre-tax profit of AU$27 million for the 2014 financial year. "The performance reflects both AVJennings' strategy to significantly increase its production levels, a process begun in late calendar 2012, and the continuing strong market conditions, particularly in New South Wales, Queensland and Auckland, New Zealand,” said managing director Peter Summers.

ARA Asset Management Limited (SGX:D1R) said net profit during the quarter ended March 31 rose 6 per cent to SG$18.97 million despite a decline in revenue by 1 per cent to SG$37.7 million. The rise in profit was partly due to a 301 per cent jump to SG$3.2 million in the share of profits from associate organisations, according to the Straits Times.

CitySpring Infrastructure Trust (SGX:A7RU) announced a fourth quarter distribution of 0.82 cents per unit, the same as in the prior year period, despite earnings rising to SG$9.04 million compared to a loss of SG$4.37 million in the previous year.

Federal International (2000) Ltd. (SGX:F20) moved up 5.56 per cent to SG$0.038. The trading firm said net profit during the three months to March 31 recorded a nearly 450 per cent upswing to SG$15.19 million, up from SG$2.91 million in the prior year period. Revenue surged 160.9 per cent to SG$57.5 million due to increased activity from the trading business, as reported by the Straits Times.

Real estate and engineering company TEE International Ltd (SGX:M1Z) secured two contracts worth approximately SG$130 million relating to projects in Singapore and Malaysia. With these the group’s order book is now valued at over SG$0.5 billion.

According to a report in the Business Times, a note from Macquarie Equities Research said the clean net income of US$180 million reported by the Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21), which came in ahead of Macquarie’s estimate of US$100 million, showed that the company had got off to “a solid start for the year.” Macquarie has a 12-month price target of SG$1.35 on Noble Group.

Chocolate candy manufacturer Petra Foods Limited (SGX:P34) gained 3.63 per cent to SG$4.00. The company said its first-quarter net profit slumped 42.8 per cent to US$7.7 million mainly due to a slowdown in the Indonesian economy. Revenues declined 13.5 per cent to US$106.2 million, led by a 16.6 per cent decline in Indonesian sales. "Our trade customers have reacted to reduce their inventory levels, which have negatively affected our sales," Petra said, as reported by Business Times.

Economic news, currency and insight

On Wall Street, stocks ended lower after US Fed Chair commented on “high valuations,” triggering fresh speculation on the timing of the Fed interest rate hike. A global sell-off in bonds also negatively impacted market sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.22 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 17,841.98, the S&P 500 lost 9.31 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 2,080.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.68 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 4,919.64.