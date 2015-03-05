Singapore’s Straits Times Index closed more or less flat Wednesday as the market appeared to be searching for triggers. The index traded range-bound between 3,425 and 3,429 for the bulk of the session, but a sharp sell-off that commenced shortly before 16:00 pushed the index into negative territory for the day.

Amongst the top STI gainers were Thai Beverage Public Company Ltd (SGX:Y92), up 2.82 per cent to SG$0.73, Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (SGX:E5H), which gained 2.41 per cent to SG$0.425 and DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) which gained 1.09 per cent to SG$19.470.

Figuring highest in the STI losers’ list were CapitaMall Trust (SGX:C38U), down 1.85 per cent to SG$2.12, Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:A17U) which lost 1.59 per cent to SG$2.47 and Hutchison Port Hldg Trust (SGX:NS8U) lower by 1.43 per cent to SG$0.69.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 6.58 points lower or -0.19 per cent to 3,415.53, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.50 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.09 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.15 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,380 million shares valued SG$1,021.5 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 229/210.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were technology (+1.53 per cent), fledgling (+1.29 per cent), utilities (+0.86 per cent) and consumer goods (+0.75 per cent). The losers were real estate (-0.54 per cent), China (-0.53 per cent), industrials (-0.50 per cent) and telecommunications (-0.35 per cent).

Stocks

Blumont Group Ltd (SGX:A33), which fell 7.69 per cent to SG$0.012, said Wednesday that the directors of Australian miner Genesis Resources Ltd (ASX:GES) have recommended to its shareholders to reject Blumont’s takeover offer. The company said that its takeover offer would nevertheless continue until its scheduled closure at 5 PM on March 23, 2015 (Melbourne time), unless further extended or withdrawn.

Changjiang Fertilizer Holdings Ltd (SGX:JA9) clarified to the Singapore Exchange that it did not have “further definitive details” on the latter’s query regarding the leave of absence taken by Cai Jian Hua, the company’s executive chairman, for a period of six months effect from March 1, 2015 “to sort out his personal matters.”

Malaysian producer of crushed limestone, GCCP Resources, which owns two quarries, namely the Gridland Quarry and Hyper Act Quarry, filed a preliminary document with the Singapore Exchange ahead of a proposed IPO to be listed on the Catalist board, according to the Straits Times.

Average daily trading volume and market activity on Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX:S68) during February was worth SG$1.17 billion, up 12 per cent on a year-on-year basis, but down 3 per cent from January, mainly due to the lesser number of trading days, said Channel News Asia. However, the total trading value was up 1 per cent year-on-year to SG$21 billion, but down 17 per cent from a month earlier.

Property developer Sinjia Land Ltd (SGX:5HH) announced Wednesday that it would transfer from the mainboard on the Singapore exchange to the Catalist board, said the Business Times. It said: "The board believes that the proposed transfer will provide the company with a more suitable platform for the listing and trading of the shares of the company as Catalist provides a more conducive listing platform for companies that require a flexible regulatory system to float their shares."

JES International Holdings Ltd (SGX:EG0), whose Jiangsu Eastern Heavy Industries (JEHI) subsidiary has applied for a “consensual restructuring” of its debts and liabilities in China, announced that it had terminated its proposed acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Congo’s forestry enterprise SCIBOIS, according to Seatrade Global. The termination follows a previous lawsuit filed by JES against a Chinese businessman involved in the deal for a contractual breach. The shipbuilder has also cancelled a planned placement of up to 183 million new shares. Trading of shares in Singapore-listed JES is suspended.

According to a report in AsiaOne, listed Singapore companies are moving forward to comply with the Singapore Exchange’s Minimum Trading Price on March 1 next year. Since share consolidation, which involves the reduction of the number of issued shares, is usually the best route for such compliance, a lot more consolidation applications are expected in the coming months as companies would likely hold their annual general meetings alongside the required extraordinary general meeting at the same time to save costs, according to corporate lawyer Robson Lee, quoted by AsiaOne.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to a report in The Australian, leading investment banker Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has reduced the size of its Singapore investment banking team by nearly a third since the beginning of this year. Although Goldman Sachs refused to comment, the action, which led the departure of 10 to 12 bankers, reflects the reduced level of activity in South Asian markets in recent times. Separately, the Straits Times reported that CIMB Group Holdings Bhd (KLSE:CIMB) has let go 15 Singapore employees, including leading economist Song Seng Wun, as it grappled with the tough competition in South Asian investment banking and equity markets.

According to a Mercer survey for 2015, as reported by the Straits Times, Singapore has once again ranked as the top city in Asia in terms of quality of life. Mercer released its 2015 global rankings on Wednesday, which showed that Singapore ranked 26th globally but was the highest in Asia.

Faced by the worst downturn in the shipping industry in 30 years, private equity firms that invested heavily in the sector after the 2008 financial crisis, are now seeking to unwind these massive bets, according to the Straits Times. At least five such PE firms are seeking to list shares, looking to bail out from an industry afflicted by weak Chinese demand, an oversupply of shipping tonnage and unremunerative freight rates.