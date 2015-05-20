singapore stocks edge lower in their second consecutive losing session this week 633942015

The founding members of the China led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will commence a three-day meeting in Singapore today


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 20, 2015 10:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore stocks shrugged away record overnight closes on Wall Street, ending in the red for the second consecutive day, though volumes continued to edge higher.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 5.53 points or 0.16 per cent lower to 3,454.04, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.64 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.18 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.48 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,787.8 million shares valued at SG$972.8 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 253/203.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were basic materials (+1.77 per cent), utilities (+1.65 per cent), CataList index (+1.00 per cent) and fledgling (+0.84 per cent). The largest losing sectors were consumer services (-0.53 per cent), telecommunications (-0.52 per cent), consumer goods (-0.51 per cent) and healthcare (-0.42 per cent).

Stocks

CitySpring Infrastructure Trust (SGX:A7RU) said Monday that it had completed the acquisition of the entire assets and liabilities of Keppel Infrastructure Trust paying a consideration of 1.33 billion CIT units at SG$0.496 each. Pursuant to renaming the trust  Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT), the resumption of trading in the trust under the new name commenced from Tuesday, 19 May. The enlarged KIT is said to be the largest Singapore infrastructure-focused business trust listed on the Singapore Exchange.

Accordia Golf Trust (SGX:ADQU) reported that net loss attributable to unit holders of ¥981 million (SG$10.9 million) during the fourth quarter ended March 31 was 5.1 per cent lower than its forecast. The trust announced a distribution per unit of ¥5.16 (5.71 cents) for the period from Aug 1, 2014, to March 31, 2015 (FY2014/2015), as reported by Straits Times.

Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) announced Tuesday that it had successfully closed a syndicated committed unsecured revolving loan facility aggregating US$2.3 billion. The global offering met with participation from 35 banks, and its proceeds will be used by Noble to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes, according to Straits Times.

GSS Energy (SGX:41F) announced Tuesday that it had agreed to invest US$5 million with Ramba Energy Ltd (SGX:R14) towards participation in the latter’s exploration program at the West Jambi block in Sumatra, Indonesia, said the Straits Times. Its participation in Ramba's exploration programme represents a strategic geographic expansion from its Central and East Java operations into Sumatra through the West Jambi block, which will enhance its overall growth potential, said GSS Energy.

Oil trading company Hin Leong Trading Pte, which owns a 65 per cent stake in Universal Terminal Pte and is its biggest shareholder, is considering the sale of a minority stake worth about SG$500 million in the Singapore oil-storage terminal, according to Bloomberg. Founded by Singapore businessman Lim Oon Kuin, Hin Leong is said to be working with HSBC Holdings PLC to identify potential buyers for the stake, after a proposed SG$1 billion IPO by Universal Terminal was postponed last year.

Changjiang Fertilizer Holdings Ltd (SGX:JA9) clarified Tuesday a query by the Singapore Exchange on why the company incurred staff costs during the first quarter ended March 31 when it had ceased business operations in financial year 2013/2014. "Due to the ongoing negotiation with local governments, we are unable to terminate the labour contracts as the terms of compensation settlement with the workers are not concluded yet. As such, we continue to accrue for the salaries of the workers in the interim," the company said in a statement.

Economic news, currency and insight

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry announced Tuesday that it will report detailed data on GDP during the March quarter on May 26, and that its Economic Survey of Singapore, which contains  detailed breakdowns of GDP, would be released at 8 AM local time on that date. On April 14, the government’s flash GDP estimate showed an annualised growth of 1.1 per cent compared to the prior quarter, according to AsiaOne.

According to Straits Times, the founding members of the China led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will conduct a three-day meeting in Singapore to thrash out the operational policies for the new bank as well as the draft articles of agreement. The meeting will commence on Wednesday and will be co-chaired by Shi Yaobin, vice minister of China's Ministry of Finance, and MOF deputy secretary Yee Ping Yi.

US stocks have ended mixed, after the Dow and the S&P 500 earlier jumped to fresh intraday records, according to the Courier Mail. At the closing bell on Tuesday, the DJIA added 14 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 18,312, a new record close. The S&P 500 fell just shy of a record close after yielding 1 point, or 0.1 per cent, to 2,128 and the Nasdaq Composite Index gave up 8 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 5,070.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.