The Singapore stock exchange saw lack-lustre, low volume trading on Monday. Weighed down by European worries stemming from Greek debt, as well as bearish trends on the Hong Kong bourse, the STI, the SGX’s benchmark index, drifted down to end in negative territory, albeit only marginally.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 13.34 points lower or -0.39 per cent to 3,418.02, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.57 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.20 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.22 per cent.

The SGX traded 1,080.4 million shares valued at SG$1,042 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 268/157.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the only two gainers were utilities (+0.49 per cent) and financials (+0.05 per cent). Sectors which fell during the day included oil and gas (-2.01 per cent), consumer goods (-1.20 per cent), maritime (-1.18 per cent) and telecommunications (-0.89 per cent).

Stocks

Oil rig builders Keppel Corporation Ltd (SGX:BN4) and Sembcorp Marine Ltd (SGX:S51) refuted allegations of their involvement in the bribery scandal surrounding Brazilian national oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (BVMF:PETR4), widely known as, simply, Petrobras, according to Channel News Asia.

“We refute allegations made in media reports on Keppel FELS’ involvement in the scandal surrounding Petrobras,” Keppel said in a statement on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

“Sembcorp Marine did not make any illegal payment and the group’s policies and contracts prohibit bribery and unethical behaviour,” Sembcorp said in a separate filing on SGX.

Petrobras is unable to release audited accounts pending the corruption scandal, risking a violation of the company’s debt commitments which could trigger a default, according to the Financial Times. Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Friday appointed Aldemir Bendine as the new Chief Executive of the oil company in an attempt to mitigate the fallout from the scandal and stabilise the company’s operations.

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd (SGX:Z59) said its net profit for the three months to December 31 jumped 49.8 per cent year-on-year to SG$7.8 million, boosted chiefly by a currency exchange gain of SG$3.21 million. However, revenue during the quarter plunged 17.2 per cent to SG$25 million due to lower sales from the company’s Star City residential building project, according to the Straits Times.

Falcon Energy Group Ltd (SGX:5FL) announced it had received an undertaking from Chuan Hup Holdings Ltd (SGX:C33) that the latter will accept an improved offer of SG$0.55 a share, up from SG$0.495 previously, for CH Offshore Ltd (SGX:C13). Chuan Hup is the second-largest shareholder in CH Offshore Ltd (SGX:C13).

Sing Investments & Finance Ltd (SGX:S35) announced a 10.4 per cent increase in net profit for the full year to SG$12.66 million, attributed mainly due to higher total income, as per the Straits Times. Net interest income and hiring charges jumped 8.4 per cent during the year to SG$32.6 million and were driven by a higher loan base according to the company.

VICOM Ltd (SGX:V01) reported that its net profit for the year ended December 31, 2014, jumped 6 per cent to SG$30.1 million compared to the year prior period, while revenue moved up 3 per cent to SG$108.2 million, according to Business Times. The company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of testing, inspection and consultancy services.

Crane manufacturer Yongmao Holdings Ltd (SGX:E6A) said net profit for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2014 was down 40 per cent to 7.4 million yuan (SG$1.6 million) from 12.4 million yuan a year ago. The company attributed the fall in net profit to the slowdown in the Chinese property market, according to the Business Times.

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd (SGX:NO4) reported Monday that it had secured a SG$60 million contract from Armada Cabaca for the construction of six units of floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) top sides modules for a vessel that will be deployed at Eni’s Block 15/06 East Hub field, located 350 km northeast of Luanda in deep water offshore Angola, according to Sea Ship News. Armada Cabaca is an affiliate of Malaysia’s Bumi Armada. The FPSO will be capable of an crude oil production rate of 80,000 barrels of oil per day with a storage capacity of 1.8m barrels and 120,000 barrels per day of water injection and 120m standard cu ft per day of gas handling capacities.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to TODAY, Singapore’s official foreign exchange reserves fell to SG$340.36 billion as at the end of January, down from SG$340.44 billion as at end December, presumably due to a decline in the value of the country’s gold and foreign exchange holdings.

A report by real estate broker Savills says that Singapore offers one of the highest returns on office buildings amongst the world’s major markets, said TODAY. According to the report, titled Savills/Deakin University World Office Yield Spectrum, which was released yesterday, A-Grade commercial properties in Singapore’s central business district have an effective yield and market yield of 5.29 per cent and 4.85 per cent respectively. In comparison, the lowest returns were in A-Grade commercial properties in Hong Kong’s central business district which yielded 2.85 per cent and New York’s 3.29 per cent, both excluding tenant incentives.

Interestingly, Keppel Land Ltd (SGX:K17) announced its purchase of a freehold, nine-storey office building in the City of London from Aberdeen Property Trust for £91 million (SG$186 million), according to a report in TODAY. The building, constructed in 1989, has a total internal area of 130,000 square feet and is occupied by tenants in the financial services, shipping and serviced office industries. Keppel Land chief executive Ang Wee Gee said: “With continued growth in the financial services and new emerging industries such as the technology, media and telecommunications sectors, the London office market is expected to remain healthy.”

A new report from consulting firm Deloitte said Hong Kong has moved ahead of Singapore to become the fifth largest wealth management centre in the world, according to a report in the Straits Times. During the years 2012 to 2014, the amount of foreign money flowing into Hong Kong rose 47 per cent to US$640 billion, while Singapore saw a 32 per cent increase in funds inflow to US$470 billion, said an article in the Financial Times.

The Straits Times reported Monday that most economists expect a small surplus in the government budget for the financial year ending March 31, despite higher social spending, a cooling real estate market and tepid economic growth. Though the government’s official estimate was for a deficit of SG$1.16 billion, economists are now forecasting a broad range from a very small deficit to a large surplus of over SG$2 billion.