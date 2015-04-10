In terms of performance, the Singapore exchange appeared to be the poor cousin of the Hong Kong exchange yesterday. Whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared 2.7 per cent yesterday, and at one time had scaled a fresh seven-year high of 27,922.67. Singapore’s Straits Times Index sulked in a downtrend throughout the entire session, marked by high volumes compared to the previous day.

However, on a happier note, the aggregate breadth of the broad market was positive with the number of gainers far ahead of losers.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 4.94 points or 0.14 per cent lower to 3,460.68, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.84 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.60 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.21 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 3,035.4 million shares valued at SG$1,360.9 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 272/178.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were utilities (+1.74 per cent), basic materials (+1.45 per cent), Catalist index (+1.40 per cent) and fledgling (+1.16 per cent). The top losing sectors were technology (-0.55 per cent), industrials (-0.27 per cent) and telecommunications (-0.20 per cent).

Stocks

Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) received a fresh assault, this time from prominent short seller Muddy Waters, who criticised the company for its finances and management. The company was already reeling from accusations of accounting malpractices from a shadowy firm called Iceberg Research. Muddy Waters has confirmed that it has taken a short position in Noble’s shares, according to Straits Times, and issued a 14-page report drawing attention to the commodity trader’s previous deals and accounting.

Muddy Waters alleged that “Noble seems to exist solely to borrow and burn cash,” observing that the company has been free cash flow positive for only four out of 20 years. The firm also said: "It becomes a question of how much investors should trust Noble's management to be straight with them. Noble's management has adamantly insisted that its accounting is conservative and, by implication, is reflective of reality. We do not believe Noble's management."

The Noble management denied the charges and said it was studying the Muddy Waters report in detail. The stock plunged as much as 9.3 per cent yesterday, but moved off its lows to close at SG$0.860, down 5.49 per cent. It was the top loser on the STI yesterday.

The joint-venture between Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and SIA Engineering Company Limited (SGX:S59) for aircraft maintenance has been cleared by the Competition Commission of Singapore who said that the JV will not impact competition in Singapore’s markets. The two companies signed a joint venture agreement in July last year in which they hold 51 per cent and 49 per cent stakes respectively.

Sakae Holdings Ltd (SGX:5DO) revealed Thursday that its statements for the financial year 2014 had been qualified by the auditors Deloitte & Touche on account of the company’s accounting treatment of investments in associates Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings Pte Ltd (GREIH) and Gryphon Capital Management Pte Ltd (GCM), according to a report in Straits Times. This is the third consecutive year in which the auditors have qualified the company’s audited accounts.

KEPPEL DC REIT (SGX:AJBU) reported a maiden distributable income of SG$17.2 million for the period Dec 12, 2014, to March 31, 2015, according to Business Times. The distribution beat the forecast of SG$16.9 million made at the time of its initial public offering.

The CataList IPO of real estate management services firm LHN Ltd (SGX:41O), which offered 73.9 million shares at SG$0.23 each, has been fully subscribed after receiving “strong interest” from investors, according to the company and as reported by Business Times. The IPO therefore mobilised about SG$17 million.

SIIC Environment Hldg Ltd (SGX:5GB), which closed higher by 5.82 per cent at SG$0.20, was the top traded counter in terms of volume on the SGX yesterday. The stock continued to trend higher despite the issue of a query, as well as a “trade with caution” warning from the exchange.

TEE International Ltd (SGX:M1Z) said yesterday that its net profit for the three months ended February 28 fell 76.5 per cent to SG$133,000 compared to SG$567,000 a year ago. Revenues rose 15.5 per cent to SG$43.1 million due to ongoing engineering projects. However, cost of sales rose 19.2 per cent to SG$37.3 million. "The group remains selective and prudent in pursuing potential growth prospects in Singapore and in the region. Currently, the group is focused on delivering its ongoing Engineering and Real Estate projects, and at the same time tapping on its existing business networks and strong credentials to win new projects," the company said, according to Business Times.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to data from SRX Property, prices of Housing and Development Board (HDB) maintained their downward trend, and in March fell 0.8 per cent overall compared to February. On a year-on-year basis, prices were down 6.6 per cent, the report said, according to TODAY. However, transaction volume improved 17.5 per cent from 1,148 flats in February to 1,349 flats in March. In a significant observation, the report found that flats continued to be sold below their estimated market value.

Mr. Donald Yeo, the marketing and training head of real-estate agency HSR, said: “Seldom do you see Singaporeans offering above the price index. Buyers are more educated these days. They check the price index of flats before making offers that are usually lower … and sellers who want to get their property out will have to settle for lower offers than the estimated value.”

Separately, real estate consultancy firm CBRE said Thursday that demand for business park space was higher in the first quarter this year due to increased interest from technology, pharmaceutical and infocomm companies, according to Straits Times. As a result, overall vacancies in the business park market declined to 10.4 per cent in the March quarter from 11.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

In overnight trading Wall Street stocks ended higher on the back of a strong rally in energy stocks triggered by a rebound in crude prices encouraging investors to set aside concerns on corporate earnings, dollar strength and fed interest rate policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.22 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,958.73, the S&P 500 gained 9.29 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,091.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.74 points, or 0.48 percent, to 4,974.57.