singapore stocks down as chinese manufacturing growth slows 81512014

Sharp falls in global energy stocks, currency volatility and a sell-off in emerging markets pressure Singapore as well


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 2, 2014 9:50 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets such as Hong Kong, Australia, Seoul and Singapore ended in the red, as a slew of factors including disappointing Chinese manufacturing data and continuing bearish sentiment in commodities, including energy, triggered a sell-off in these markets, as well as emerging markets and Gulf countries.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 44.86 points lower (-1.34 per cent) to 3305.64, taking the year-to-date gains to 4.45 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 1.46 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 2.00 per cent.

China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released by the National Bureau of Statistics was 50.3 during November, down from the 50.8 recorded in October and the weakest since the March reading of 50.3. This is a closely watched indicator that signals economic expansion above a reading of 50, and contraction below that. Slowing growth in China has serious implications for commodities and economies round the world.

Amongst sector indices the biggest losers were the FTSE ST Oil & Gas (-6.15 per cent), FTSE ST Basic Materials (-5.41 per cent) and FTSE ST Maritime (-3.37 per cent), according to SGX data. There were no gainers amongst the FTSE ST indices yesterday.

Tiger Airways Holdings Limited (SGX:J7X) saw the biggest gains on the SGX. Its shares were up 17.74 per cent to SG$0.365 after the company became a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Ltd (SGX:C6L) following clearance from the competition regulators.

Trek 2000 International Ltd (SGX:5AB) (SG$0.375, -3.85 per cent) said Panasonic Asia has agreed to acquire a 15.34 per cent stake in its subsidiary Cloud Stringers for $400,000, according to The Edge Markets. Reuters reported that Toshiba Corp (TYO:6502) will also acquire a 15.26 per cent stake in Cloud Stringers for $398,000. Cloud Stringers is a cloud-based platform that enables photos and video footage to be uploaded at high speed to the cloud through Trek’s FluCard, said the Edge. The FluCard is a WiFi-enabled SD card that transmits data through mobile networks.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (SGX:J85) (SG$1.740, +0.29 per cent) said it proposed to enter Japan by acquiring hotels MyStays Asakusabashi and MyStays Kamata at a cost of 6 billion yen (SG$66.3 million). According to The Edge Markets, both hotels are business economy hotels with 138 rooms and 116 rooms respectively.

Parkway Life REIT (SGX:C2PU) (SG$2.390, +1.70 per cent) said Friday that it had purchased a nursing home property in Fukuoka, Japan, for 3.5 billion yen (S$38.5 million), according to The Business Times. The nursing home has an occupancy rate of 92 per cent and is located above Yakuin Odori train station in an affluent residential area of central Fukuoka City, the company said.

Find up to date information on the Straits Times Index at City Index.

