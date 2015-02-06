Singapore stocks ended marginally lower Thursday following global cues on fresh tensions between the ECB and the new Greek government relating to the country’s debt, as well as worries related to the growth prospects of the Chinese economy.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 10.99 points lower or -0.32 per cent to 3,406.58, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.23 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.03 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.17 per cent.

The SGX traded 1,012.2 million shares valued at SG$1,111.3 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 243/157.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the only gainers were healthcare (+0.47 per cent), consumer services (+0.23 per cent), industrials (+0.09 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (+0.07 per cent). The big losers were oil and gas (-1.43 per cent), utilities (-0.98 per cent), maritime (-0.96 per cent) and basic materials (-2.18 per cent).

Stocks

Logistic and distribution services provider Global Logistic Properties Ltd (SGX:MC0) said profit during its third-quarter was down 36.2 per cent due to higher operating expenditure and lower income shares from entities under joint control. The company recorded a net profit of US$112.4 million (SG$151 million) and revenue of US$179 million, down 0.7 per cent, according to TODAY.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, acquired a 5 per cent stake in TV audience ratings provider Nielsen for an estimated US$800 million (SG$1.1 billion), reported TODAY.

According to Nomura’s analysts, 2015 should be a stable year for telecommunication companies operating in Singapore, and the three listed entities, namely Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SGX:Z74), StarHub Ltd (SGX:CC3) and M1 Ltd (SGX:B2F) will likely see earnings growth of between 3 to 5 per cent. “Even from the dividend perspective, we are expecting yield of anything between 4 and 5 per cent from all three telcos,” said Mr Sachin Gupta, Nomura’s Head of Asia-Pacific Telecoms Research.

The Singapore Exchange announced yesterday that the number of daily retail transactions during the first two weeks since the introduction of smaller board lots has jumped 82 per cent compared to the last three months of 2014. The increase in trade volume offset a 61 per cent fall in median trade value, the exchange said. The exchange decided to reduce the minimum board lot size from 1000 to 100 with effect from January 19, 2015, in an effort to improve retail participation.

Fashion and lifestyle group F J Benjamin Holdings Ltd (SGX:F10) said earnings during the three months ended December 31 jumped to SG$1.24 million from SG$586,000 in the year prior period, due mainly to profits from the sale of convertible bonds issued by an Indonesian associate. However, turnover declined 17 per cent to SG$87.1 million.

First Sponsor Group Ltd (SGX:ADN), a China focused property developer, said net profit in the fourth quarter ended December 31 more than doubled to SG$19.3 million. Revenue leapt to SG$84.5 million, up over ninefold from SG$8.4 million in the year prior period, boosted by higher sales of properties. The company proposed a dividend of 0.76 SG cents a share.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to data from the Singapore Real Estate Exchange, reported by Channel News Asia, resale prices of Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats, also known as public housing, were up 0.6 per cent month on month in January, the first rise seen in 12 months. Most of the increase was driven by higher resale prices for four and five room flats by 1.1 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively. However, resale prices for three room and executive flats declined by 0.9 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively. “The increase has more to do with the up and down fluctuations that is associated with tracking prices on a monthly basis,” said ERA Key Executive Officer Eugene Lim. “We expect prices to be muted, at least for the first half of this year.”

Singapore stocks are likely to open firm today following the sharp overnight gains in US stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 211.86 points (1.20 per cent) to 17,884.88. The broad-based S&P 500 rose 21.01 points (1.03 per cent) to 2,062.52, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 48.39 points (1.03 per cent) to 4,765.10. US stocks were bullish due to a fresh rebound in oil prices and news of a US$17 billion deal by Pfizer to buy out Hospira.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News expect the Singapore dollar to decline 3 per cent versus the US dollar, following the monetary policy easing undertaken by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. "We now expect the Singapore dollar to move lower versus the US dollar towards SG$1.40 by the end of this year, compared with our previous forecast of SG$1.37," Roy Teo, a Singapore-based strategist at ABN Amro, wrote in a research note on Feb 3, according to the Straits Times.