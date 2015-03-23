Investor relief that the US Fed may start to raise interest rates later than thought showed in the movement of the STI on Friday, which built further upside momentum on Thursday’s gains.

The index moved higher until around 13:30 after which it traded sideways until the end of the day.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 26.28 points higher or +0.78 per cent to 3,412.44, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.41 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.18 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.36 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,268.7 million shares valued at SG$1,537.7 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 247/184.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers were oil and gas (+2.04 per cent), fledgling (+1.12 per cent), telecommunications (+1.09 per cent), Catalist index (+1.09 per cent) and consumer services (+0.18 per cent) The biggest losers were basic materials (-1.82 per cent), utilities (-0.84 per cent), China (-0.36 per cent) and healthcare (-0.31 per cent).

Stocks

Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) has allegedly understated its gross and net debt, according to a third report issued by the anonymous blogger writer Iceberg Research, according to Business Times. "There are an impressive series of red flags drawn when reviewing Nobles governance," Iceberg Research said in a 31-page report on the company's governance and debt.

Iceberg research charged that Noble “engineered a lower level of debt”, and that it “calculates its net debt by using cash they have no access to,” said an article in FT. “We found Noble’s gross debt to be 41 per cent higher than reported, and net debt 64 per cent higher than reported”. "We are aware of the report and are reviewing it," a Noble spokesman told Reuters Saturday. On Friday however, Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) was amongst the top gainers on the STI, up nearly 3 per cent to SG$0.875. However the controversy created by Iceberg Research has already cost the stock 30 per cent in terms of its price and SG$1.8 billion from its market capitalisation.

According to a report in Straits Times, the sharp fall in the share price of Noble has made it an attractive target for companies looking to beef up their commodity trading operations. According to Reuters, which cited a Singapore-based banker aware of the matter, certain Chinese and Japanese companies have held informal discussions with investment banks about approaching Noble. However top shareholder and founder Richard Elman is said to be keen on keeping the group independent.

Straits Trading Co Ltd (SGX:S20) announced on Friday that it had entered into a memorandum of understanding with Haiyi Holdings Pte Ltd to acquire all the issued ordinary shares in Atbara Holdings Private Limited, its wholly owned unit which is the registered owner of the 14 units in The Holland Collection for a collective price for all units of SG$53.8 million.

Economic news, currency and insight

On Friday, on Wall Street, the Dow rose 168.62 points, or 0.9 percent, to 18,127.65. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 18.83 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,108.10. The NASDAQ composite rose 34.04 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,026.42, close to the record high of 5,048 it set in March 2000.

The US dollar has been taking it on the chin after the dovish stance taken by the Federal Reserve at its latest monetary policy meeting. Last week the US dollar fell 3.1 per cent to US$1.0821 versus the euro, and 1.1 per cent to 120.04 yen according to Straits Times.

Leaders from Greece and Germany will meet in Berlin on Monday to resolve differences over the conditions for Greece to continue availing international bailouts.