Singapore stocks represented by the Straits Times Index had another choppy and volatile session in trading on Monday, but managed to end with only a small loss.

Investors digested the implications of slowing US growth as signalled by the dismal jobs data released last week, and the resulting weakness in the US dollar.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 0.84 points lower or -0.02 per cent to 3,452.91, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.61 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.25 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.57 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,951.5 million shares valued at SG$704.3 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 284/161.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were technology (+1.95 per cent), CataList index (+1.63 per cent), fledgling (+0.91 per cent), maritime (+0.74 per cent) and telecommunications (+0.6 per cent). The main losing sectors were China (-0.71 per cent), China top index (-0.27 per cent) and real estate (-0.21 per cent).

Stocks

The Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) said trading volumes and market activities in securities and derivatives products showed strong growth during the month of March. The total traded value of securities jumped 19 per cent to SG$25 billion from the previous month and was higher by 5 per cent compared to the prior year period, according to Straits Times.

Technology company Stratech Systems Ltd (SGX:S73) and its subsidiaries have been relisted on the Singapore Exchange as The Stratech Group. The company said in a statement Monday that this will help streamline its product groups into distinct operating subsidiaries, enabling it to accelerate plans to commercialise its innovations and expand in targeted markets, as quoted by Straits Times.

Shares in Ellipsiz Ltd (SGX:E13), which is a probe card and distribution and service solutions provider to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries, ended higher by 2.84 per cent at SG$0.145. According to the Business Times, Ellipsiz executive Chan Wai Leong sold 100 million shares in the company to David Lum Kok Seng, the managing director of Lum Chang Holdings, for SG$15 million. As a result, Mr Lum’s stake in Ellipsiz jumped from 2.35 per cent to 20.44 per cent as on April 5, making him a new substantial shareholder.

Shares in property developer Wing Tai Holdings Limited (SGX:W05) surged 9.61 per cent to SG$2.11 on market rumours that the company could be taken private, according to Business Times.

Singapore headquartered shipbuilder Triyards Holdings Ltd (SGX:RC5) has won new orders worth around SG$100 million according to Marine Log. The orders include for a lift boat, a high-speed aluminium craft project and a fabrication project. The announcement came in tandem with the company’s earnings report for the six months ended February 28, 2015. On a turnover of SG$117.8 million the company earned a net profit attributable to shareholders of SG$13.3 million. "Since the beginning of 2015, we have added some SG$275 million to our orderbook," said Mr. Chan Eng Yew, Group Chief Executive Officer. "Notwithstanding the challenging and competitive operating environment today, we remain confident that this will grow in the coming quarters, given our established track record and diversified product offering."

Australia-based AusGroup Ltd (SGX:5GJ) announced yesterday that subsidiary AGC Industries Pty Ltd (AGC) had won a five-year maintenance services contract with Chevron Australia Pty Ltd to provide brownfield maintenance and support services, according to Business Times. "The award of this contract further strengthens our position as an established maintenance services provider to the oil and gas sector within Australia by extending our broad base of recurring revenue streams," said AusGroup executive chairman and managing director Stuart Kenny.

Economic news, currency and insight

Data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) showed that overextended borrowers, defined as those owing unsecured debt of over 12 times monthly income, in Singapore numbered 84,000 people who on aggregate owed SG$7.5 billion. However, the MAS clarified that, in terms of numbers, these overextended borrowers were only 5 per cent of the total number of unsecured borrowers, and their borrowings represented less than 0.4 per cent of Singapore’s total banking assets, according to Business Times. The MAS is conducting a phasing in of unsecured debt including credit card borrowings over four years to bring down debt, while at the same time allowing borrowers enough time to adjust their finances. In September 2013, MAS prohibited financial institutions from allowing further unsecured credit to a borrower who came under the definition of “overextended” for three consecutive months.

On Monday, the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) announced a repayment assistance scheme to help borrowers reduce their credit card and other unsecured borrowings over a phased period of time. "The ABS' repayment assistance scheme is an industry-led initiative to help customers affected by the new borrowing limit on unsecured credit,” said ABS director Ong-Ang Ai Boon. "They now have a repayment assistance solution to help them reduce their debts." Under this scheme, borrowers can pay down their existing liabilities by availing of funds at a lower interest rate of 5 per cent per year, payable over a period of eight years.

Data from the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB) showed that in the first quarter of 2015 the number of companies which paid their bills on time declined compared to the last quarter of 2014, mainly due to the weakness in the manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors. “The latest payment performance for the first quarter is certainly one of the worst … we have seen since the second quarter of 2012, when slow payments were at a historical high of 53.8 per cent,” said Dun & Bradstreet Singapore’s chief executive, Ms Audrey Chia, as quoted by TODAY. “Last quarter, the manufacturers have also overtaken the construction sector as the slowest paymaster, with payment delays accounting for more than half of the payment transactions for the first time in nearly three years,” she added.

A study by property consultancy firm Cushman and Wakefield reveals that the prices of leasehold private homes in Singapore appear to have held up better than those which are freehold amidst the general slowdown in the island-state’s real estate market. The study revealed that while prices of non-land freehold homes fell by over 4 per cent since the third quarter of 2013, prices of properties held on a 99-year-old lease declined by only 1 per cent. “In terms of outlook, if everything is status quo, if the Government does not loosen the cooling measures, TDSR (Total Debt Servicing Ratio) or stringent requirement for en bloc sales, we think leasehold properties could outperform freehold properties, given that attributes of some leasehold properties are better in terms of location and amenities,” said Ms. Christine Li, director of research at Cushman & Wakefield, and quoted by TODAY.

On Saturday, Indonesia announced that it will impose an export levy of US$50 per metric ton of palm oil and US$30 for processed products "The funds will be used to compensate the price differences between the regular diesel and biodiesel," Sofyan Djalil, coordinating minister for economic affairs told reporters, referring to proceeds from the levy, according to Straits Times. "It will also be used to help replanting, research and development and human resources development related to palm oil industry," Djalil added.

In overnight trading on Monday, Wall Street stocks moved higher in anticipation of the US Fed delaying a hike in interest rates due to the dismal jobs data released last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.61 points, or 0.66 percent, to 17,880.85; the S&P 500 gained 13.66 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,080.62, and the Nasdaq Composite Index added 30.38 points, or 0.62 percent, to 4,917.32, according to Reuters.