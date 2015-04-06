Singapore stocks represented by the Straits Times Index on Thursday shrugged off a bearish overnight session on Wall Street and ended marginally higher in mostly sideways trading marked by alternate bouts of buying and selling as traders and investors appeared to be cautious heading into the long Easter weekend.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) on Thursday ended 6.73 points higher or +0.20 per cent to 3,453.75, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.63 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.17 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.04 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,385.8 million shares valued at SG$925.5 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 225/188.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were basic materials (+1.12 per cent), Catalist index (+1.03 per cent), technology (+0.76 per cent) and consumer goods (+0.45 per cent). The main losing sectors were health care (-1.22 per cent), utilities (-0.55 per cent) and industrials (-0.31 per cent).

Stocks

CNA Group Ltd (SGX:5GC) announced Thursday that a subsidiary company had signed a letter of intent for a mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) contract worth US$70 million (SG$95.8 million) related to a new airport terminal in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, according to Straits Times.

Shares in property developer IPC Corporation Ltd. (SGX:I12) flared up by 16.28 per cent to SG$0.200, the highest in three years, after Singaporean billionaire Oei Hong Leong was reported to have offered to buy up all the shares in the company that he did not already own at SG$0.17 per share, according to Business Times.

Real estate development company TEE Land Ltd (SGX:S9B) reported a 11.3 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit after tax to SG$6.3 million for the first nine months ended 28 February 2015 though revenue dipped 5.5 per cent to SG$29.9 million. Mr. Jonathan Phua, Executive Director and CEO of TEE Land, commented: “In the next 12 months, we do not foresee any cooling measures to be lifted in the Singapore and Malaysia property markets. As such, property related activities in both markets will expect to remain subdued.”

“However, the outlook of Thailand’s property sector remains optimistic as our primary focus is on developing property projects that cater to local buyers. TEE Land continues to take a long term view on the Thai market,” he added.

Cityneon Holdings Limited (SGX:5HJ), a subsidiary of the Star Media Group, said Thursday that it had inked an agreement with Philadelphia Investments Ltd. to acquire the entire share capital of Victory Hill Exhibitions Pte. Ltd that holds the rights to operate, market and promote the famous Marvel characters’ exhibits for display in museums and science centres or other similar venues. “The purchase consideration will consist of SG$10 million in cash, and the issuance of 45 million new shares of the company at 20 cents per share, upon completion of the purchase,” Cityneon said, according to The Star.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) said it had successfully upgraded its Singapore ethylene cracker complex (ECC) and increased its ethylene output by over 20 per cent. "It has reduced the ECC's energy consumption by about 7 per cent and carbon dioxide emissions by 11 per cent," said Shell, as reported by Business Times.

Economic news, currency and insight

The monthly Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management from a survey of more than 150 firms, declined in March for the fourth consecutive month, according to Straits Times. The index, which is an indicator of manufacturing activity, fell to 49.6 from 49.7 in February, led by a decline in domestic and export orders. The fall in the index does not augur well for economic growth in the first quarter.

The 2015 Robert Half Salary Guide for Singapore says increasingly cost-conscious employers are likely to tighten their purse strings with respect to salary increases and that the days of double-digit hikes in pay may be over. Employees in finance and accounting, banking and financial services and technology may no longer expect to get the 10 per cent or more wage increments they received in the past, says the report issued by recruitment specialist Robert Half, according to Straits Times.

According to a report in the Business Times, the sharp fall in the ringgit and rupiah currencies opposite the Singapore dollar will adversely impact the revenues earned by Singapore casinos, particularly those catering to the mass-market gaming sector – mainly Malaysian and Indonesian gamblers. "These two countries are significant contributors to Singapore's mass-market volumes," Macquarie analyst Somesh Kumar Agarwal said, and quoted by the Business Times. "The weakening of those two currencies further negatively impacts the tourist arrivals and hence the revenue potential from the mass-market in our view."

The latest jobs report from the US, released last week, showed that nonfarm payrolls increased 126,000 in March, the smallest gain since December 2013, substantially below analysts’ expectation of an increase of 245,000 jobs. The low growth could be laid at the door of the strengthening dollar as well as low oil prices that may be affecting America’s oil industry. "The economy hit yet another rough spot in the first quarter … which is one of many factors that will make it difficult for the Fed to achieve 'lift-off' by mid-year," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Mesirow Financial in Chicago, and quoted by the Straits Times, referring to anticipated hike in interest rates.

A Forbes report says April 7 may be the date of the first default on repayment of bond principal in China’s history when Shenzhen-listed Cloud Live Technology Group is due to make a bond payment. The company revealed Thursday that it did not have enough money for the payment, having raised only 161.4 million yuan (SG$35.54 million) against the requirement of 402 million yuan required this week.