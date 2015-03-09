Singapore stocks represented by the Straits Times Index closed higher on Friday on expectations of gains in European stock markets following the unleashing of QE by the ECB, as well as strong job numbers from the US which could imply that the latter’s economic recovery was strengthening.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 22.24 points higher or +0.66 per cent to 3,417.51, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.56 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.21 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.38 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,039.4 million shares valued SG$1,130 million. Despite the gains in the STI, across the broad market, losers outnumbered gainers by 219/202.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were telecommunications (+1.52 per cent), consumer goods (+1.47 per cent), industrials (+1.30 per cent) and technology (+0.95 per cent). The losers were healthcare (-0.55 per cent), consumer services (-0.46 per cent), basic materials (-0.30 per cent) and Catalist (-0.28 per cent).

Stocks

Shares in Noble Group Ltd (SGX:N21) closed Friday nearly 5 per cent higher at SG$1.05, after the company pledged more transparency in the wake of the disclosures by Iceberg Research and rebutted the latter’s claims. The stock was the highest gainer on the STI on Friday.

However, Iceberg Research responded to Noble’s statements with fresh comments on its blog that said more write-downs were required on the company’s investment in Yancoal Australia. "The carrying value of Yancoal is now US$322 million (SG$444 million) and the market value of the 13 per cent stake is worth US$7 million. There is still a US$315 million gap that Noble will have to recognize," it said in its latest research, according to the Straits Times. In its further attack, Iceberg said it was acting as a whistleblower, not a short seller.

The Business Times reported that director activity on the Singapore exchange was sharply higher last week. 31 companies reported 90 transactions worth SG$23.8 million, from eight companies, 20 transactions and SG$4.6 million respectively in the previous week.

Sinarmas Land Ltd (SGX:A26) jumped 6.37 per cent to SG$0.835, the highest in seven months, on reports that the company had revived a proposal of a US$300 million (SG$414 million) initial public offer, according to the Jakarta Globe. The Indonesian developer, which is backed by billionaire Eka Tjipta Widjaja, is seeking a listing of shares in its industrial property arm Puradelta Lestari, which is part-owned by Japanese trading house Sojitz, according to private sources quoted by the paper. “We are still looking for a good time, so I don’t want to comment on the IPO,” Ishak Chandra, managing director of corporate strategy and service at Sinarmas Land, said.

A CIMB research report said Friday that well-managed palm oil companies may offer strong cash flows and good dividend yields to investors who have a long-term horizon given that these companies are attempting to move to a more integrated business model as in the case of Wilmar International Ltd (SGX:F34), according to Business Times. Wilmar was up Friday by 1.23 per cent to SG$3.28, while Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (SGX:E5H) gained 1.22 per cent to SG$0.415, and Indofood Agri Resources Ltd (SGX:5JS) jumped 3.52 per cent to SG$0.735.

Economic news, currency and insight

The Singapore Tourism Board has reduced its forecast for foreign visitor arrivals and tourism collections this year due to rising competition from rival destinations, according to the Bangkok Post. It lowered its target for visitor arrivals during 2015 from 17 million to the range 15.1 million – 15.5 million, and for tourism receipts from SG$30 billion to a range of SG$23.5 billion – SG$24 billion. “Competition from regional destinations is intensifying,” said Second Trade Minister S. Iswaran, who is responsible for developing the tourism industry. “Further, the impact of the tight labour market has been keenly felt by our hospitality sector.”

According to the Straits Times, Singapore's bond market is attracting Japanese investors. Data from the Investments Trusts Association Of Japan showed Japanese investors ploughed a massive ¥42.2 billion (SG$480 million) into Singapore bonds in the month of January, up 129 per cent compared to the year ago period.

BHP Billiton Ltd (ASX:BHP), the biggest miner in the world, is proposing to vacate about 100,000 square feet or nearly 4 floors of office space at Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 2 in Singapore’s Central business district, in the midst of a restructuring exercise that may spinoff most of its metals production, said the Straits Times. Instead, the company will rent about 40,000 square ft. on two floors in CapitaLand Ltd's (SGX:C31) new office tower CapitaGreen.