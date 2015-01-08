Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) on Wednesday ended 16.41 points higher or +0.50 per cent to 3,298.36, taking the year-to-date performance to -1.98 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.50 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.10 per cent. Though the exchange closed off its best level of 3,309.80 for the day, bargain-hunting nevertheless enabled the STI to close with gains.

All FTSE ST sectors ended with gains except utilities and health care. The top performing sectors were maritime, China and real estate, gaining 2.17, 1.53 and 1.23 per cent respectively. According to DBS Group Research, “near-term downside looks limited as the Straits Times Index is now closer to 3,250 points that is viewed as a firm support,” according to Xinhuanet.

Sakae Holdings Ltd (SGX:5DO) said its wholly-owned subsidiary Sakae Corporate Advisory had bagged its first corporate advisory client and been appointed as corporate adviser to Q&M Dental Group for two years. "I learnt that one of the interests of many European and American family offices and fund managers is in investing in companies with very strong growth potential. I must say that Q&M definitely falls into this category," said Sakae founder Douglas Foo.

JES International Holdings Limited (SGX:EG0) jumped 11.76 per cent to close at SG$0.038. By noon yesterday the Chinese shipbuilder’s share price had shot up 17.65 per cent on a traded volume of 107.86 million shares, according to The Business Times. The unusual trading activity led the SGX to query the mainboard listed company.

Singapore stocks are expected to trade higher today given that major US indices such as Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ all clocked gains above 1 per cent yesterday, following a rebound in crude oil prices and bullish US data on the labour market and trade deficit. European stocks also gained yesterday on expectations that the ECB would soon introduce stimulus measures.

Stimulus measures have pushed down the Euro to nine-year lows against the US dollar. The EU is Singapore’s second-largest trading partner after China and it is feared that a weaker euro could hurt Singapore’s export competitiveness, according to AsiaOne. However, CIMB economist Song Seng Wun said the currency's weakness "has been clear for some time now, and most businesses would have hedged their positions". Moreover, most firms have their goods priced in US dollars rather than euros, he clarified. However in the long term, the weaker euro would help to revive the Eurozone economy, which would ultimately benefit Singapore, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist Chua Hak Bin.

DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said the credit cycle in Asia is turning, and that Singapore will be affected by higher rates and falling oil prices, as reported by Channel News Asia. Speaking at a DBS Private Bank event, Gupta said Singapore’s domestic restructuring also posed significant challenges. “Fundamentally, we are trying to do two things at the same time – restructure the manufacturing sector to be productivity-driven and more technology efficient, and at the same time, slow down the asset price inflation, particularly in the property market,” he said. "Both of these have deflationary drives and to be able to balance this and nuance these two deflationary engines at the same time is not an easy job.”

According to The Straits Times, homeowners may have to make bigger mortgage payments following the sharp rise in the three month Singapore Interbank Offered Rate (SIBOR). Most home loans are benchmarked to the SIBOR, which has been in an uptrend following the sustained rise in the value of the US dollar. On Monday, however, the SIBOR rose a whopping 26.3 per cent compared to last Friday’s rate of 0.45738 per cent. This was followed by another 7.4 per cent jump on Tuesday to 0.57762 per cent, the highest level since April 2010. Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist Chua Hak Bin said the sudden spike could be driven by fears of an imminent hike in the Fed funds rate as well as higher capital requirements under BASEL III global banking rules.

