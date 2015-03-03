Singapore stocks ended flat Monday, and the STI traded generally sideways after an initial decline in the opening hour of trade. Volatility was a hallmark of the last hour, as a sudden decline was quickly followed by a rally that finally pushed the index a whisker into positive territory.

The big stocks in commodities, such as Noble Group Ltd (SGX:N21) and Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (SGX:E5H), and banks such as DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (SGX:O39) were the prime architects of losses on the STI.

A surprise rate cut by the Chinese Central bank left Singapore stocks unimpressed, and they did not participate in the rally in other Asian markets. Investors continue to give priority to local triggers such as the ongoing issues relating to accounting at commodities trader Noble.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended +1.03 points higher or +0.03 per cent to 3,403.89, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.15 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.39 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -1.14 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,358 million shares valued at SG$1,287.7 million.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the best performers were consumer goods (+0.68 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+0.45 per cent), telecommunications (+0.43 per cent), and real estate (+0.38 per cent). The losing sectors were basic materials (-3.44 per cent), maritime (-1.89 per cent), CataList index (-1.62 per cent) and fledgling (-0.75 per cent).

Stocks

According to FT, the chairman and founder of Noble Group Ltd (SGX:N21) has boosted his stake in the company amidst allegations of accounting improprieties by a shadowy outfit called Iceberg Research. Richard Elman bought 4.8m shares, worth SG$4.5 million on Monday, lifting his holding to almost 21 per cent, according to a stock exchange filing. The news did little to stem the selling pressure on the stock however, which ended lower by 3.08 per cent to SG$0.945 with over 71 million shares changing hands. Noble will hold a conference call on Wednesday to answer questions regarding its accounting practices. A class-action suit has reportedly been filed by the Rosen Law firm charging that Noble may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

According to FT, ratings agency Standard and Poor’s said Monday that its credit rating on Noble was unaffected by the write-downs or allegations of aggressive accounting. “We view fair value accounting and mark-to-market of financial assets and liabilities as an ordinary part of operations for commodity companies like Noble,” said S&P analyst Cindy Huang. “The company’s risk management is adequate in our view”. Ratings agency Moody’s said that Noble’s reported results were consistent with its triple B credit rating.

SembCorp Industries Ltd (SGX:U96) announced yesterday that its first power project in India, a coal fired power plant in which it holds a 65 per cent stake, has commenced commercial operations. The plant has commenced power supply to the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Sino Grandness Food Industry Group Ltd (SGX:T4B) plunged 19.77 per cent to SG$0.345 after the company reported a 64 million yuan (SG$13.9 million) loss in the fourth quarter, compared with the gain of 32.5 million yuan from a year ago, according to Business Times. Quarterly revenue fell 8.3 per cent to 503.6 million yuan, and full-year net profit slumped 18.9 per cent to 233.4 million yuan.

Tat Hong Holdings Ltd (SGX:T03), a crane rental company, pocketed a profit of AU$6.7 million (SG$7.1 million) after concluding a sale-and-lease back transaction on four of its Australian properties, according to The Business Times. These were sold by the company’s 100 per cent owned subsidiary Tutt Bryant Group to Australian property developer and investor Primewest Funds for AU$23.3 million.

Economic news, currency and insight

On Wall Street, the NASDAQ composite index closed above the 5,000 level for the first time in 15 years, while the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 indices recorded new highs following encouraging economic data relating to consumer purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155.93 points, or 0.86 percent, to 18,288.63, the S&P 500 gained 12.89 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,117.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.57 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,008.10.

Real estate consultancy CBRE said yesterday that Singapore investors remained Asia’s biggest buyers of international real estate, shelling out nearly a third of the aggregate US$40 billion (SG$54.5 billion) spent by Asian investors on global real estate assets in 2014, according to the Straits Times. "Singaporean investors looked offshore as a result of compressed yields in their home market and a shortage of investable assets," said Ms Ada Choi, senior director for CBRE Research Asia.

Resale prices of private homes in Singapore were down 1.6 per cent month on month in January according to the Singapore Residential Price Index (SRPI) said Global Post. The index is compiled by the National University of Singapore’s Institute of Real Estate Studies. Prices of homes in the central region fell the most with a 1.9 per cent decline, while those in the non-central region fell only 1.4 per cent.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings may have to alter its long-term investing strategy after the Singapore government said it would likely utilise the fund’s capital gains to finance budgetary expenditure on its subway network, airport, education and social security to support an ageing population, according to the Straits Times. "This will force Temasek to either hold more liquid assets and settle for the lower returns those imply, or to face losses when divesting less liquid instruments," said Mr Veljko Fotak, a researcher of sovereign wealth funds and assistant finance professor at the University at Buffalo, and quoted by Straits Times. "Such a dramatic shift in distributions is inevitably going to affect Temasek's performance."