singapore stocks claw back a small gain after trading the day in the red 269512015

Singapore investors shrug off the Chinese rate cut, ignore Asian rally


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 3, 2015 9:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore stocks ended flat Monday, and the STI traded generally sideways after an initial decline in the opening hour of trade. Volatility was a hallmark of the last hour, as a sudden decline was quickly followed by a rally that finally pushed the index a whisker into positive territory.

The big stocks in commodities, such as Noble Group Ltd (SGX:N21) and Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (SGX:E5H), and banks such as DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (SGX:O39) were the prime architects of losses on the STI.

A surprise rate cut by the Chinese Central bank left Singapore stocks unimpressed, and they did not participate in the rally in other Asian markets. Investors continue to give priority to local triggers such as the ongoing issues relating to accounting at commodities trader Noble.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended +1.03 points higher or +0.03 per cent to 3,403.89, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.15 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.39 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -1.14 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,358 million shares valued at SG$1,287.7 million.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the best performers were consumer goods (+0.68 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+0.45 per cent), telecommunications (+0.43 per cent), and real estate (+0.38 per cent). The losing sectors were basic materials (-3.44 per cent), maritime (-1.89 per cent), CataList index (-1.62 per cent) and fledgling (-0.75 per cent).

Stocks

According to FT, the chairman and founder of Noble Group Ltd (SGX:N21) has boosted his stake in the company amidst allegations of accounting improprieties by a shadowy outfit called Iceberg Research. Richard Elman bought 4.8m shares, worth SG$4.5 million on Monday, lifting his holding to almost 21 per cent, according to a stock exchange filing. The news did little to stem the selling pressure on the stock however, which ended lower by 3.08 per cent to SG$0.945 with over 71 million shares changing hands. Noble will hold a conference call on Wednesday to answer questions regarding its accounting practices. A class-action suit has reportedly been filed by the Rosen Law firm charging that Noble may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

According to FT, ratings agency Standard and Poor’s said Monday that its credit rating on Noble was unaffected by the write-downs or allegations of aggressive accounting. “We view fair value accounting and mark-to-market of financial assets and liabilities as an ordinary part of operations for commodity companies like Noble,” said S&P analyst Cindy Huang. “The company’s risk management is adequate in our view”. Ratings agency Moody’s said that Noble’s reported results were consistent with its triple B credit rating.

SembCorp Industries Ltd (SGX:U96) announced yesterday that its first power project in India, a coal fired power plant in which it holds a 65 per cent stake, has commenced commercial operations. The plant has commenced power supply to the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Sino Grandness Food Industry Group Ltd (SGX:T4B) plunged 19.77 per cent to SG$0.345 after the company reported a 64 million yuan (SG$13.9 million) loss in the fourth quarter, compared with the gain of 32.5 million yuan from a year ago, according to Business Times. Quarterly revenue fell 8.3 per cent to 503.6 million yuan, and full-year net profit slumped 18.9 per cent to 233.4 million yuan.

Tat Hong Holdings Ltd (SGX:T03), a crane rental company, pocketed a profit of AU$6.7 million (SG$7.1 million) after concluding a sale-and-lease back transaction on four of its Australian properties, according to The Business Times. These were sold by the company’s 100 per cent owned subsidiary Tutt Bryant Group to Australian property developer and investor Primewest Funds for AU$23.3 million.

Economic news, currency and insight

On Wall Street, the NASDAQ composite index closed above the 5,000 level for the first time in 15 years, while the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 indices recorded new highs following encouraging economic data relating to consumer purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155.93 points, or 0.86 percent, to 18,288.63, the S&P 500 gained 12.89 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,117.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.57 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,008.10.

Real estate consultancy CBRE said yesterday that Singapore investors remained Asia’s biggest buyers of international real estate, shelling out nearly a third of the aggregate US$40 billion (SG$54.5 billion) spent by Asian investors on global real estate assets in 2014, according to the Straits Times. "Singaporean investors looked offshore as a result of compressed yields in their home market and a shortage of investable assets," said Ms Ada Choi, senior director for CBRE Research Asia.

Resale prices of private homes in Singapore were down 1.6 per cent month on month in January according to the Singapore Residential Price Index (SRPI) said Global Post. The index is compiled by the National University of Singapore’s Institute of Real Estate Studies. Prices of homes in the central region fell the most with a 1.9 per cent decline, while those in the non-central region fell only 1.4 per cent.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings may have to alter its long-term investing strategy after the Singapore government said it would likely utilise the fund’s capital gains to finance budgetary expenditure on its subway network, airport, education and social security to support an ageing population, according to the Straits Times. "This will force Temasek to either hold more liquid assets and settle for the lower returns those imply, or to face losses when divesting less liquid instruments," said Mr Veljko Fotak, a researcher of sovereign wealth funds and assistant finance professor at the University at Buffalo, and quoted by Straits Times. "Such a dramatic shift in distributions is inevitably going to affect Temasek's performance." 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.