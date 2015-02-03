The Straits Times Index (STI) traded steadily higher through Monday’s session, forming a pattern of higher lows, but raced higher in the last hour. Though most Asian exchanges were down on Monday following weak Chinese manufacturing data and a Thai bombing, Singapore bucked the trend. A sharp upward spike that commenced at 16:51 propelled the STI from 3,413 to the day’s best price at the close of 3,423.35.

Indices and sectors

The STI ended 32.15 points higher or +0.95 per cent to 3,423.35, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.73 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.32 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.17 per cent.

The SGX traded 1,305.7 million shares valued SG$1,291.4 million. However, despite the gains in the STI, losing stocks on Monday outnumbered gainers 261/182.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were industrials (+1.27 per cent), real estate (+1.19 per cent), and China (+1.15 per cent). The only significant losing sector was basic materials, which was down 2.27 per cent.

Stocks

Hospitality company GuocoLeisure Ltd (SGX:B16) reported a net profit of US$14.8 million (SG$20.02 million) during its second quarter ended December 2014, up 8 per cent from US$13.7 million earned in the year prior period, said The Business Times.

Japfa Ltd (SGX:UD2), an agri-food company that produces multiple protein foods, announced on Monday that it had acquired the remaining 15 per cent of Japfa Comfeed Myanmar, its Myanmar subsidiary, for US$5.7 million (SG$7.71 million), making the latter a wholly-owned subsidiary. The acquisition will allow Japfa to take full benefits of Myanmar's fast-growing poultry market.

Property developer IPC Corporation Ltd (SGX:I12) said on Monday that its full-year net profit of SG$28.6 million for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2014 was higher by 57.1 per cent compared to the previous year. It is worth noting however that earnings include gains of SG$22.7 million from the revaluation of investment properties in Japan, and gains of SG$14.8 million on the disposal of investment properties in Japan, according to The Business Times.

Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd (SGX:5DD), which manufactures high precision tools, parts and assemblies for high-technology industries, reported Saturday a 96 per cent rise in its net profit for the three months ended December 31 to SG$2.7 million. Revenues grew 23 per cent to SG$12.9 million, while gross profit margin improved to 54.7 per cent, according to The Business Times.

Low Keng Huat Singapore Ltd (SGX:F1E) announced it is acquiring a 20 per cent stake in the AXA Tower as part of the consideration formed by Perennial Real Estate Holdings Ltd (SGX:40S) that will acquire the tower for SG$1.17 billion.

Singapore eDevelopment Ltd (SGX:40V) said on Monday that it is likely to report a loss in its unaudited financial results for the financial year ended December 31, 2014, expected to be released in the week beginning February 23. The losses are mainly on account of its legacy construction business as well as adjustments relating to financial derivatives linked to the issuance of exchangeable notes.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to a report in TODAY, over 100 people showed up at Singapore’s Police Cantonment Complex to file complaints with the Commercial Affairs Department seeking to recoup investment returns from a gold buyback scheme operated by local company Suisse International. The firm allegedly failed to pay on commitments it made of earning returns in the range of 20 to 25 per cent through the sales of limited edition coins made from gold bought with investor funds. According to one aggrieved investor, over 260 investors likely lost over SG$35 million in the scheme.

According to Colliers International deputy managing director Grace Ng, homebuyers will have to contend with higher monthly payments to service their mortgages as a result of rising interest rates. However, it still may be an opportune time to pick up properties in Singapore given the recent fall in prices, said The Business Times.

The three months Singapore Interbank Offered Rate (SIBOR) maintained its upward trend and touched 0.67863 per cent on Monday, February 2, according to Channel News Asia. This is a key benchmark interest rate that most housing loans in Singapore are pegged to, and a rise in the rate means higher monthly payments for home borrowers. The SIBOR is up nearly 50 per cent since the start of January, and is now perched at its highest level in over six years.

China's factory sector unexpectedly shrank for the first time in nearly 2 and-a-half years last month according to the official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) which fell to 49.8 in January, a low last seen in September 2012. The data is a significant pointer to the slowdown in China, and carries unfavourable implications for export-oriented countries such as Singapore in Southeast Asia.

According to the Straits Times, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), an agency charged with the responsibility for the promotion of investment in Singapore, said at a press conference on Monday that it expected to attract between SG$9 billion to SG$11 billion worth of investments this year and thereby create about 13,000 to 14,000 skilled jobs in the economy. In 2014 the EDB reported actual fixed asset investments of SG$11.8 billion versus a forecast of SG$10 billion to SG$12 billion. However, 16,100 skilled jobs were created in 2014 compared to the forecast of 14,000 to 16,000 jobs. The EDB attributed the latest forecast to a “sharper focus on attracting projects that are in line with Singapore's stage of economic development, manpower policies and planned international commitments on carbon emissions."