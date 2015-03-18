Singapore shares on the Straits Times Index closed marginally lower as investors digested the implications of some clarity emerging on a Fed interest rate hike out of the current deliberations scheduled to end Wednesday.

In yesterday’s market action, opening levels of the STI could not be sustained and the market slid gradually to end at nearly its lowest point for the day, with accompanying negative market breadth.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 6.09 points lower or -0.18 per cent to 3,369.95, taking the year-to-date performance to +0.14 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.40 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.36 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,372 million shares valued at SG$1,150.2 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 288/177.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers were fledgling (+4.57 per cent), maritime (+0.75 per cent), telecommunications (+0.40 per cent) and technology (+0.32 per cent). The biggest losers were basic materials (-1.53 per cent), utilities (-1.29 per cent), oil and gas (-0.95 per cent) and China (-0.86 per cent).

Stocks

Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SGX:C6L) is said to be in discussions to acquire a stake in South Korean low-cost airline Jeju Air, in a move to expand its reach in the rapidly growing Asian regional airline market, and which will give access to more destinations in China, according to the International Business Times. The airline confirmed that discussions were ongoing on a possible equity investment in the airline in a statement to the Singapore Exchange.

Singapore-based IIa Technologies launched a 200,000 square foot facility in Jurong for the production of artificial diamonds that are physically and chemically identical to natural diamonds. The facility will be the world’s largest diamond greenhouse and able to produce up to 300,000 carats of diamonds annually, according to TODAY. The diamonds can be used for making jewellery as well in industrial applications.

ST Telemedia has acquired land for the purposes of expanding its data centre network in Asia through the development of a high-quality state-of-the-art flagship 150,000 square feet data centre in Singapore, according to Computer Business Review. “The new building will offer customers scalable data centre services including physical and virtual collocation, connectivity and infrastructure management which will also support the growth in the cloud services market,” said Sio Tat Hiang, ST Telemedia's Executive Director. “The Singapore flagship will complement the network connectivity and service offerings of our existing data centre assets and drive greater operational and technical synergies, which will translate into a better value proposition for customers,” he added.

Printing company Xpress Holdings Ltd (SGX:I04) reported a sharp 51.6 per cent fall in its second-quarter net profit to SG$214,000 from SG$438,000 in the prior year period, while revenue dropped 14.1 per cent to SG$4.1 million from SG$4.8 million, according to Business Times.

Chinese steel company Novo Group Limited (SGX:MR8) announced on Tuesday a loss during the third quarter ended January 31 that had narrowed to US$83,000 (SG$115,264) from a loss of US$2.49 million in the prior year period. Revenue during the quarter fell 18.1 per cent to US$68.2 million compared to US$83.3 million, according to Business Times. The company was affected by softening iron prices, said the company’s statement, but urbanisation and economic recovery would likely sustain international demand for Chinese steel in the future, it said.

According to a report in the Straits Times, bonds issued by Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21), which is currently surrounded by controversy from allegations of aggressive accounting by Iceberg Research, are being punished by bond traders, pushing yield to more than 400 basis points above Treasury.

Australia-based construction and engineering company Civmec Ltd (SGX:P9D) fell 9.09 per cent to SG$0.500. The Singapore exchange has demanded a clarification from the company because its shares have fallen for over a week, despite its announcement that it had won a contract for fabrication and steelworks at the new Perth Stadium. The company’s shares are now trading at a new 52-week low.

GMG Global Ltd (SGX:5IM) has proposed a consolidation of its shares with every 10 existing issued shares being consolidated into a single share in a move to comply with the minimum trading price requirement of SG$0.20 stipulated by regulators, said the Business Times.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to a report in the Business Times, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Police Force Commercial Affairs Department will jointly investigate any market misconduct henceforth, the two agencies said in an announcement Tuesday. "This, to me, is a good thing for the market because I would expect investigations to be expeditious and it strengthens the process of investigations,” said the Securities Investors Association of Singapore (SIAS) president David Gerald. “When there's coordination and collaboration, there'll be better resources for investigations."

According to data from Singapore’s trade promotion agency, International Enterprise, the republic’s non-oil domestic exports in February fell 9.7 per cent year-on-year, the largest decline in two years, fuelling expectations that the Monetary Authority of Singapore may soon have to undertake policy easing measures. The decline was substantially worse than analysts’ expectations of a 0.4 per cent contraction, and was driven by falls in both electronic and non-electronic shipments.

Dr Tan Khay Boon, a senior lecturer at SIM Global Education, said: “The large decline in the February exports provides another indicator that the growth rate of Singapore for the first quarter of 2015 is not going to be promising … With lower inflation, there might be some leeway for the Singapore dollar to depreciate to boost export competitiveness,” according to TODAY.

“We estimate that GDP could decline by around 0.6 per cent to 0.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter annualized,” said Credit Suisse economist Michael Wan, as quoted by TODAY. “The February industrial production data, out on March 26, will be important in confirming the extent of the decline. We continue to expect the MAS to ease its exchange rate policy moving into April by re-centering the policy band downwards to the prevailing levels of the nominal effective exchange rate.”

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks declined on account of commodity pressures and apprehensions regarding the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled to end Wednesday, said Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.41 points, or 0.71 percent, to 17,849.01, the S&P 500 lost 6.99 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,074.2, and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.93 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,937.44.