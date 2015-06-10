singapore stocks are down yet again as regional bourses sell off 684902015

The STI closes in the red for the fourth session on the trot


June 10, 2015 10:09 AM
Singapore stocks had another down day amidst overnight losses on Wall Street and regional bearishness following a decline in Japanese stocks triggered by strength in the Japanese yen.

As a result, the Straits Times Index ended in negative territory for the fourth consecutive day, and closed below the psychologically significant level of 3,300, the first time since January.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 25.2 points or 0.76 per cent lower to 3,295.13, taking the year-to-date performance to -2.08 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 1.06 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 1.16 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,399.2 million shares valued at SG$1,322.4 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 325/122.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers were technology (+1.83 per cent), utilities (+1.39 per cent) and telecommunications (0.48 per cent). The biggest losing sectors were industrials (-2.90 per cent), healthcare (-2.67 per cent), CataList (-1.84 per cent), real estate investment trusts (-1.59 per cent), basic materials (-1.49 per cent) and China (-1.48 per cent).

Stocks

Linc Energy Ltd (SGX:TI6) was down 4 per cent to SG$0.240 after the company announced that chairman Peter Bond, chief executive Craig Ricato and the non-executive directors of Linc's board have agreed to take a 20 per cent pay cut for a year beginning July 1, after which the decision will be reviewed.

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (SGX:QC7) announced on Tuesday that it plans to hold international roadshows in as many as 15 European and US cities in a bid to attract investors. The company has plans to acquire eight dental clinics in Singapore and three in China, and will partner with Liaoning Medical University, according to Straits Times.

Loyz Energy Ltd (SGX:594) announced Tuesday plans to acquire oil and gas company Primeline Energy Holdings (PEH) for about SG$197 million in a reverse takeover transaction. According to a statement, the merger will result in the creation of an ambitious pan-Asia/Pacific oil and gas company, listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Stock Exchange with significant production, cash flow and exploration upside.

Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd (SGX:S7P) is proposing to launch its first full-fledged construction project in Yangon, Myanmar and will build a high-end luxury condominium in the city centre, according to the Business Times.

China New Town Development Co. Ltd. (SGX:D4N) announced Tuesday that the PRC Changzhou Procuratorate has placed its controlling shareholder, Shi Jian, under “custody in designated residence.” However, the company has clarified that "the measures imposed on Mr Shi are not expected to have material adverse impact on the financial and operations of the group,” as reported by Business Times.

XMH Holdings Ltd (SGX:M9F) announced that its Mech-Power Generator Pte Ltd (MPG) and Z-Power Automation Pte Ltd. units had secured new orders for standby power generating sets totalling SG$23.1 million.

Economic news

Data from SRX Property showed that resale prices of private condominiums and apartments during the month of May were more or less flat compared to April, though prices fell 1.2 per cent in the Core Central Region, but rose in the city fringe and suburbs by 0.8 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively. Overall, on a year-on-year basis, resale prices have dropped 2.8 per cent in May 2015 from the prior year period, according to Straits Times.

PropertyGuru, the Singapore-based real estate portal, has raised SG$175 million from investors including US private equity firm TPG, says the Straits Times. Other investors included Indonesian media company Emtek Group and Asia Pacific-based tech venture capital firm Square Peg Capital.

On Wall Street overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.51 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,764.04, the S&P 500 gained 0.87 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,080.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.76 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,013.87.

Economic Calendar

