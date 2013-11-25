Singapore Index (proxy for MSCI Singapore)

4-hour chart (weekly outlook)

Resistance: 375.0 & 378.8

Support: 364.3 & 357.2

Last week, the Singapore Index has been trading in a consolidation mode above its ascending trendline support in place since 3 Oct 2013. Interestingly, the RSI oscillator has managed to stage a rebound from its oversold region which suggests further upside potential.

In terms of Elliot Wave perspective and as long as the 364.3 support holds, the Index appears to be consolidating for a bullish wave 3 upmove. A break above the key 375.0 neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” pattern may fuel a further rally to target the 378.8 level (1.618 Fibonacci projection from 13 Nov 2013 low).

However, a break below the 364.3 support may see a decline to test the key support at 357.2

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.