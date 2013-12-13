Wilmar

The recent sharp decline seen in Wilmar has managed to find support at the 3.36/32 region which also coincides closely with the 100-day Moving Average and 50% Fibonacci retracement from 22 Aug 2013 low.

Interestingly, the Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region and flashed a bullish crossover signal. As long as the 3.36/32 support holds, Wilmar may see a push up to test the intermediate resistance at 3.50. Only a break above 3.50 should see a further recovery towards the last swing high at 3.65.

However, a break below 3.36/32 may see a further correction towards the next support at 3.17.

IndoAgri

IndoAgri has retraced to its key support at 0.855 which is also the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 12 Aug 2013.

In addition, a bullish Japanese candlestick pattern called “Hammer” has been detected at the 0.855 support coupled with the Stochastic oscillator dipping into the oversold region. Given such positive elements, IndoAgri may see the start of another upleg to test its resistance at 0.960 (also close to the upper boundary of the ascending channel) as long as the 0.855 support holds.

On the other hand, a break below the 0.855 support may see a further decline towards the next support at 0.780.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.