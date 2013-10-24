Wilmar

Wilmar has met its expected upside target at 3.46 as highlighted last week. Current price action has reacted below its resistance zone at 3.46/3.51 (also the upper boundary of the ascending channel) coupled with a bearish crossover signal seen in the Stochastic oscillator at the overbought region. As long as 3.46/3.51 resistance holds, Wilmar may see a short-term decline towards the 3.29/3.27 support zone (also the 200-day Moving Average & the lower boundary of the ascending channel) before another potential upleg resumes. However, a break past 3.51 may propel Wilmar higher towards the next resistance at 3.70.

GLP

The recent rally seen in GLP from 29 Aug 2013 low appears to be facing stiff resistance at 3.17 (close to the upper boundary of the ascending channel & key 1.00 Fibonacci projection level from 29 Aug 2013 low). In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish crossover signal at the overbought region. All these elements suggest a potential short-term drop towards the 2.94 support (also the 20-day Moving Average & lower boundary of the ascending channel) as long as the 3.17 resistance holds. On the other hand, a break above 3.17 may see a further rally towards the 3.40 level (1.618 Fibonacci level from 29 Aug 2013 low).

CWT

The downtrend for CWT from 20 May 2013 high appears to be showing signs of “bottoming”. Price action has traced out a bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” pattern and managed to trade above the 50-day Moving Average. A break above the neckline resistance of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” pattern at 1.465 may trigger a rally towards 1.65 (a key 1.00 Fibonacci projection level). On the other hand, a break below the intermediate support 1.38 will invalidate the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” pattern to see a correction towards the next support at 1.26.

Source: Charts are from ChartNexus

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.