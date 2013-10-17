Wilmar

Wilmar has been showing signs of a potential recovery since hitting a low of 3.02 on 22 Aug 2013. It has been trading within an ascending channel with the current price action holding above the 20/50-day Moving Averages. In addition, the RSI oscillator has managed to hold above its ascending support and the 50% level which suggests that upside momentum remains intact. As long as the 3.23 support holds, Wilmar may see a possible upmove to test the 3.46 (ascending channel upper limit). On the other hand, a break below 3.23 may see a correction towards the 3.03 support level.

FirstRes

FirstRes has managed to hold above its former resistance, which has now turned into pullback support at 1.80. In addition, the price action is still being supported by the 50/200-day Moving Averages with the RSI oscillator holding above its ascending support. As long as the 1.80 support holds, FirstRes may see a push up to test its intermediate resistance at 1.92 and above it may see a further rally towards the next resistance at 2.00. However, a break below the 1.80 level may see a drop to retest the key support at 1.65.

Osim

Osim has managed to stage a bounce above its pull-back support at 1.925 and 34/200-day Moving Averages with high volume. In addition, the RSI oscillator has managed to hold above its pull-back support and the 50% level. Given such positive configurations and as long as the 1.925 support holds, Osim may see an upmove to retest the 2.09 resistance. However, a break below 1.925 may see a drop towards the key support at 1.87.

Source: Charts are from ChartNexus

