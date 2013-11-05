SGX

SGX has been consolidating in a short-term bullish continuation pattern called ‘Pennant” since 24 Oct 2013. In addition, the RSI (21) oscillator is still above its ascending support and 50% level. The intermediate resistance to watch will be at 7.43 (upper boundary of the Pennant) and a break above it may trigger a rally towards 7.67 (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 1.00 Fibonacci projection level from 13 June 2013 low).

In order to maintain this expected bullish scenario, the support at 7.25 (gap & lower boundary of the ascending channel) must hold. Alternatively, a break below 7.25 may see a correction towards the next support at 7.11.

Genting SP

Genting SP has managed to trade above its support at 1.495 (lower boundary of the ascending channel & 20-day Moving Average) with the RSI (21) oscillator hovering above its ascending support as well. As long as the 1.495 support holds, Genting SP may see a further upmove to test the 1.62/1.63 resistance area (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 1.00 Fibonacci projection level from 28 Aug 2013 low).

However, a break below 1.495 may damage the bullish trend to see a correction towards the 1.41 support (also the 50-day Moving Average).

Noble

Noble is still trading within a bullish trend and the RSI (21) oscillator remains above the 50% level. Interestingly, it has flashed a bullish candlestick pattern called “Dragonfly Doji” at the 0.97 ascending channel support. This observation suggests the continuation of its potential upmove towards the 1.11/1.155 resistance area (the upper boundary of the ascending channel & 0.618 Fibonacci projection level from 28 Aug 2013 low).

On the other hand, a break below the 0.97 support may see a correction towards the next support at 0.905.

Source: Charts are from ChartNexus

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.