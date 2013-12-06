singapore stock highlights kepcorp firstres supergroup 35352013

KepCorp The recent plunge seen in KepCorp has found support at the 50 and 200-day Moving Averages as well as the 50% Fibonacci retracement from […]


December 6, 2013 5:26 PM
KepCorp

The recent plunge seen in KepCorp has found support at the 50 and 200-day Moving Averages as well as the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 01 Oct 2013 low. This represents a key confluence level at the 10.85/10.83 region. In addition, the RSI (21) oscillator is still holding above its ascending support.

Interestingly, Kepcorp has formed an impending daily “Doji” candlestick pattern which suggests that the current bearish move is losing momentum. As long as the 10.85/10.83 support region holds, KepCorp may see a recovery towards the 11.38/11.47 resistance zone.

However, a break below the 10.83 support may see a further correction towards the next support at 10.30

 

FirstRes

FirstRes has managed to stage a rebound from the pull-back support of the former ascending channel at 2.13 (also close to the 34-day Moving Average & 38.2% Fibonacci retracement). In addition, the RSI (21) oscillator has managed to remain above the 50% level.

The intermediate support to watch will be at 2.13 for a potential recovery to retest its last swing high at 2.34. On the other hand, a break below the 2.13 support may unleash another downleg towards the next support at 1.97.

 

Supergroup

The multi-month downtrend for Supergroup remains intact as it continues to trade below its 20-day Moving Average. Current price action has traced out a bearish continuation chart pattern called “Pennant” and a break below 3.29 (lower boundary of the “Pennant”) may trigger a further decline towards the next support at 2.81

However, a break above the intermediate resistance at 3.52 may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to test the next resistance at 3.93.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.