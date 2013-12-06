KepCorp

The recent plunge seen in KepCorp has found support at the 50 and 200-day Moving Averages as well as the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 01 Oct 2013 low. This represents a key confluence level at the 10.85/10.83 region. In addition, the RSI (21) oscillator is still holding above its ascending support.

Interestingly, Kepcorp has formed an impending daily “Doji” candlestick pattern which suggests that the current bearish move is losing momentum. As long as the 10.85/10.83 support region holds, KepCorp may see a recovery towards the 11.38/11.47 resistance zone.

However, a break below the 10.83 support may see a further correction towards the next support at 10.30

FirstRes

FirstRes has managed to stage a rebound from the pull-back support of the former ascending channel at 2.13 (also close to the 34-day Moving Average & 38.2% Fibonacci retracement). In addition, the RSI (21) oscillator has managed to remain above the 50% level.

The intermediate support to watch will be at 2.13 for a potential recovery to retest its last swing high at 2.34. On the other hand, a break below the 2.13 support may unleash another downleg towards the next support at 1.97.

Supergroup

The multi-month downtrend for Supergroup remains intact as it continues to trade below its 20-day Moving Average. Current price action has traced out a bearish continuation chart pattern called “Pennant” and a break below 3.29 (lower boundary of the “Pennant”) may trigger a further decline towards the next support at 2.81

However, a break above the intermediate resistance at 3.52 may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to test the next resistance at 3.93.

