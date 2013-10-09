singapore stock highlights 25732013

Given that the overall general Singapore stock market (MSCI Singapore) is on support. Below are analyses of 3 stocks. DBS DBS has managed to hold […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 9, 2013 5:58 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Given that the overall general Singapore stock market (MSCI Singapore) is on support. Below are analyses of 3 stocks.

DBS

DBS has managed to hold above the support of a triangle consolidation pattern in place since 13 May 2013 at 16.11.  Interestingly, a bullish crossover has been detected in the Stochastic oscillator at its oversold region which in turn lends support to a possible upmove to test the upper limit (resistance) of the triangle pattern at 17.05. However, a break below 16.11 will invalidate the triangle pattern to see a deeper correction towards the next support at 14.90.

UOB

Similar configuration with DBS, UOB has been consolidating within a triangle pattern since 16 May 2013.  A couple of positive elements have been detected at the lower limit (support) of the triangle pattern at 20.30, a bullish “Inverted Hammer” candlestick pattern with the Stochastic oscillator in its oversold region. UOB may see a possible upleg to test the triangle upper limit (resistance) at 21.80. On the other hand, a break below the 20.30 support may see a deeper correction towards the next support at 19.30.

Kep Corp

Kep Corp has tested and rebounded above its pull-back support at 10.30. In addition, it has formed a “Doji” candlestick pattern with its RSI momentum oscillator remaining above its ascending support. Given such positive elements, Kep Corp may see an upmove to test the 11.00/11.14 resistance. On the other hand, a break below the 10.30 support may see the continuation of the correction towards the next support at 10.00

Source:  Charts are from ChartNexus

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.