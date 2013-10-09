Given that the overall general Singapore stock market (MSCI Singapore) is on support. Below are analyses of 3 stocks.

DBS

DBS has managed to hold above the support of a triangle consolidation pattern in place since 13 May 2013 at 16.11. Interestingly, a bullish crossover has been detected in the Stochastic oscillator at its oversold region which in turn lends support to a possible upmove to test the upper limit (resistance) of the triangle pattern at 17.05. However, a break below 16.11 will invalidate the triangle pattern to see a deeper correction towards the next support at 14.90.

UOB

Similar configuration with DBS, UOB has been consolidating within a triangle pattern since 16 May 2013. A couple of positive elements have been detected at the lower limit (support) of the triangle pattern at 20.30, a bullish “Inverted Hammer” candlestick pattern with the Stochastic oscillator in its oversold region. UOB may see a possible upleg to test the triangle upper limit (resistance) at 21.80. On the other hand, a break below the 20.30 support may see a deeper correction towards the next support at 19.30.

Kep Corp

Kep Corp has tested and rebounded above its pull-back support at 10.30. In addition, it has formed a “Doji” candlestick pattern with its RSI momentum oscillator remaining above its ascending support. Given such positive elements, Kep Corp may see an upmove to test the 11.00/11.14 resistance. On the other hand, a break below the 10.30 support may see the continuation of the correction towards the next support at 10.00

Source: Charts are from ChartNexus

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.