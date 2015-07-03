Singapore stocks signed off Thursday a shade lower despite the strong overnight closing on Wall Street, although regional exchanges, except for China, were also higher. The SGX saw insipid trading marked by low volumes and negative market breadth.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 3.3 points or 0.1 per cent lower to 3,327.84, taking the year-to-date performance to -1.11 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.06 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.02 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 907.3 million shares valued at SG$912.4 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 221/208.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers included basic materials (+0.82 per cent), maritime (+0.67 per cent), technology (+0.59 per cent) and industrials (+0.32 per cent). Sectors that ended in negative territory included real estate investment trusts (-0.67 per cent), real estate (-0.56 per cent), real estate holding and development (-0.44 per cent) and CataList (-0.38 per cent).

Stocks

Ascott Residence Trust (SGX:A68U) has acquired the 411-room Element New York Times Square West hotel for US$163.5 million (SG$221 million). The acquisition will allow the trust to expand its operations into the United States, according to Straits Times. The trust was up 0.78 per cent to SG$1.30 on the SGX.

Shares in Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) declined 1.22 per cent to SG$8.08 after the Monetary Authority of Singapore issued a “trade with caution” notice on the stock following a sharp surge in its value in recent trading sessions.

According to a report in Splash24/7, four China-based subsidiaries of JES International Holdings Limited (SGX:EG0) intend to sue Ms. Ju Li Li, a former administrative officer of Jiangsu Eastern Heavy Industries, for illegally taking possession of the group’s administrative records, and the seals of the subsidiary companies. JES suspects that unauthorised payments were made to Jin Xin, the group’s former CEO and chairman, and suspicious transactions took place between JES and companies in which Jin had undeclared interests.

Sincap group Ltd (SGX:5UN) will pay SG$7.2 million in shares to acquire Singapore-incorporated Orion Energy Resources, a mineral trading and logistics management firm which sources for coal from major traders and mine owners in Indonesia, and ships the commodity weekly to power plants owned by a state-owned enterprise in China, according to Business Times.

Wuhan Huang-Pi Kaidi Water Services, a subsidiary of SIIC Environment Hldg Ltd (SGX:5GB), has won a 63.8 million yuan (SG$13.9 million) project from the Wuhan City municipal government in China to build and operate a wastewater treatment plant with a design capacity of 25,000 tonnes a day at the 1A grade, and for a concessionary period of 30 years, according to Business Times.

Economic news

Following feedback from industry participants, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has made changes to its proposals to strengthen real estate investment trusts (REITs). These include a ceiling on borrowings equal to 45 per cent of the total assets of the REIT, and raising the development limit from 10 per cent to 25 per cent. The latter change will allow REITs to better manage the quality and yield of their assets, as reported by Channel News Asia. The changes will be phased in during the next 18 months, says MAS.

After a series of contractions over five successive months, Singapore’s manufacturing activity expanded for the second consecutive month in June reported Channel News Asia. The Singapore Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose 0.2 points from the previous month to 50.4 in June. According to the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management, the better performance was due to new orders, production output and inventories.

A soft jobs report from the US economy saw 223,000 jobs added in June, while the unemployment rate fell to 5.3 per cent. However, hourly wages remained stagnant and the labour participation rate fell.

Stocks closed slightly lower on Wall Street Thursday following a soft jobs report for the month of June and the IMF’s warning on financial turmoil in Greece ahead of the country’s referendum on Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.5 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,730.11, the S&P 500 lost 0.64 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,076.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.91 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,009.21.