Stocks on the Singapore Exchange on Friday closed marginally higher, turning a blind eye to the uncertain impact of a ‘No” vote in Greece’s Sunday referendum on austerity measures, as well as the continuing sell-off in Chinese stocks.

The slightly lower close Thursday on Wall Street, as well as regional bearishness, also did not deter investors. The gains were pretty much broad-market, considering both the STI and the mid-cap index closed Friday in the black, and gainers outnumbered losers in the overall market, with volumes supporting.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 14.89 points or 0.45 per cent higher to 3,342.73, taking the year-to-date performance to -0.67 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.16 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.30 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,267.5 million shares valued at SG$778.8 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 248/163.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers included financials (+0.69 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+0.58 per cent), consumer goods (+0.49 per cent) and consumer services (+0.48 per cent). Sectors that ended in negative territory included basic materials (-0.89 percent), healthcare (-0.89 per cent), technology (-0.80 per cent) and CataList index (-0.66 per cent).

Stocks

Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited (SGX:40S) announced Friday its first foray into healthcare through a joint-venture with Guangdong Boai Medical Group Co, a subsidiary of China Boai Medical Group (BOAI), a China-based private hospital operator, says Channel News Asia. Perennial will invest SG$63 million to acquire a 40 per cent stake in the joint-venture company with the balance being held by Guangdong Boai. Subsequently, the JV will acquire Modern Hospital Guangzhou, one of the leading tumour and cancer hospitals in Guangzhou, from BOAI.

Engineering company Miyoshi Ltd (SGX:M03) reported Friday a net profit of SG$777,000 during the third quarter ended May 31 compared to a net loss of SG$520,000 in the prior year period, while quarterly revenue was up 5.4 per cent to SG$13.5 million. The turnaround was on the back of lower costs and expenses, according to the Business Times.

Economic news

Reuters reports that on Sunday night thousands of people in Greece celebrated the outcome of a national referendum that resoundingly rejected austerity. 61 per cent of voters said “no” to demands from Greece’s creditors for hiking the country’s taxes and to cut pensions.

However, globally, financial markets are likely to witness heavy turmoil and volatility due to the uncertainty on Greece’s negotiations with the Euro group following the negative referendum vote.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President François Hollande called for eurozone leaders to hold a summit on Tuesday, said a spokesman for Ms Merkel. “Both agree that the vote of the Greek citizens is to be respected,” the person said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"Although the situation is fluid, at this point Greek exit from the euro appears more likely than not," JPMorgan's Malcolm Barr said in a report, according to a Reuters article cited by Channel News Asia.

The benchmark Chinese Shanghai Composite index fell nearly 6 per cent on Friday, spurring the Chinese government, the securities regulators and financial entities such as stock brokerages and mutual funds to take actions to support the country’s battered equities. Based on instructions from China’s Cabinet, the Chinese securities regulator suspended 18 IPOs from entering the market. Following investigations of futures transactions, the China Financial Futures Exchange has banned 19 entities from short-selling for a month, according to Straits Times. Channel News Asia reported that 69 Chinese mutual funds have committed to buying shares to help prop up the market.

Stocks closed slightly lower on Wall Street Thursday following a soft jobs report for the month of June and the IMF’s warning on financial turmoil in Greece ahead of the country’s referendum on Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.5 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,730.11, the S&P 500 lost 0.64 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,076.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.91 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,009.21. The US markets were closed on Friday for a holiday.