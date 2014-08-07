singapore shares highlights vard holdings 68472014

Vard Holdings (SGX:MS7) – At key support  Since our last highlight on Vard dated on 29 May 2014, it has met our expected upside target […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2014 5:43 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Vard Holdings (SGX:MS7) – At key support 

Since our last highlight on Vard dated on 29 May 2014, it has met our expected upside target of 1.17 and pull-backed. Refer to this link for the previous write-up.

The recent gapped down and heavy selling seen on 06 Aug 2014 has been exacerbated by a tax claim for FY2010 from tax authorities in Brazil due to transfer pricing issues.

Pivot (key support): 0.975

Resistance: 1.110 & 1.170

Next support: 0.875

Interestingly, this plunge has stalled close to the key support at 0.975 which confluences with the 200-day Moving Average, 50% Fibonacci retracement from 05 Dec 2013 low and 1.236 Fibonacci projection level from 11 June 2014 high.

In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal which suggests that downside momentum has abated. All these elements point to a potential recovery for Vard towards 1.110 follow by 1.170 next.

On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 0.975 is likely to see further downside pressure towards the next support at 0.875.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.    

Economic Calendar

