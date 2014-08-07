Vard Holdings (SGX:MS7) – At key support

Since our last highlight on Vard dated on 29 May 2014, it has met our expected upside target of 1.17 and pull-backed. Refer to this link for the previous write-up.

The recent gapped down and heavy selling seen on 06 Aug 2014 has been exacerbated by a tax claim for FY2010 from tax authorities in Brazil due to transfer pricing issues.

Pivot (key support): 0.975

Resistance: 1.110 & 1.170

Next support: 0.875

Interestingly, this plunge has stalled close to the key support at 0.975 which confluences with the 200-day Moving Average, 50% Fibonacci retracement from 05 Dec 2013 low and 1.236 Fibonacci projection level from 11 June 2014 high.

In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal which suggests that downside momentum has abated. All these elements point to a potential recovery for Vard towards 1.110 follow by 1.170 next.

On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 0.975 is likely to see further downside pressure towards the next support at 0.875.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

