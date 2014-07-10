UOL – Pushed up after “Hammer” candlestick pattern, further potential upside

Pivot (key support): 6.40

Resistance: 7.05/7.16

Next support: 6.21

The recent pull-back seen in UOL from its 29 May 2014 high has managed to hold above the 100-day Moving Average. Interestingly, recent price action has managed to surpass the high of the bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern formed on 30 Jun 2014 coupled with a bullish crossover signal seen in the Stochastic oscillator.

All these observations suggest the continuation of its current uptrend in place since 04 Feb 2014 low to target the 7.05/7.16 resistance zone (Jul 2013 swing high & 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 04 Feb 2014 low).

However, a break below the pivot (key support) at 6.40 is likely to jeopardise the bulls to see a decline to test the next support at 6.21.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.