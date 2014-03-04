Super Group-potential upswing move towards top of the triangle range pattern

Pivot (key support): 3.58

Resistance: 3.90

Next support: 3.28

Since hitting its 22 Jan 2014 high, Super Group has been evolving within a Symmetrical Triangle pattern which suggests it is in a consolidation phase at the moment.

Current price action is now resting at the lower boundary of the Symmetrical Triangle which also coincides with the trendline support joining the lows since 13 Nov 2013. Interestingly, it has also formed an impending bullish candlestick pattern called “Bullish Harami” coupled with an oversold reading seen in the Stochastic oscillator.

It is worthwhile to note that such similar configuration has occurred earlier on 07 Feb 2014 before the stock staged a rally. Therefore as long as the pivot (key support) at 3.58 holds, Super Group is likely to see an upside movement to target 3.90 next (upper boundary of the Symmetrical Triangle & 0.764 Fibonacci retracement from 24 Feb 2014 high).

On the other hand, a break below 3.58 will invalidate the Symmetrical Triangle pattern to see a correction towards the next support at 3.28.

Vard Holdings – Push up towards neckline of “Double Bottom” pattern

Pivot (key support): 0.865

Resistance: 0.990

Next support: 0.780

Since plunging to its all-time low of 0.760 on 22 Jul 2013, Vard has been trading sideways. However, this range-movement is showing sign of potential accumulation as price action has traced out an impending bullish reversal chart pattern called “Double Bottom” and the recent upside movement from 05 Feb 2014 low has been accompanied by an increase in volume.

The first potential upside target will be pegged at 0.990 (neckline of the “Double Bottom” pattern as long as the pivot (key support) at 0.865 holds. Only a break above 0.990 is likely to kick-start a multi-month uptrend.

However, a break below 0.865 will damage the bullish tone to see a decline to retest the 0.780 level.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.