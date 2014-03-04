singapore shares highlights super group vard holdings 46692014

Super Group-potential upswing move towards top of the triangle range pattern Pivot (key support): 3.58 Resistance: 3.90 Next support: 3.28 Since hitting its 22 Jan […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 4, 2014 4:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Super Group-potential upswing move towards top of the triangle range pattern

Graph-Bullish Harami seen in Super Group

Pivot (key support): 3.58

Resistance: 3.90

Next support: 3.28

Since hitting its 22 Jan 2014 high, Super Group has been evolving within a Symmetrical Triangle pattern which suggests it is in a consolidation phase at the moment.

Current price action is now resting at the lower boundary of the Symmetrical Triangle which also coincides with the trendline support joining the lows since 13 Nov 2013. Interestingly, it has also formed an impending bullish candlestick pattern called “Bullish Harami” coupled with an oversold reading seen in the Stochastic oscillator.

It is worthwhile to note that such similar configuration has occurred earlier on 07 Feb 2014 before the stock staged a rally. Therefore as long as the pivot (key support) at 3.58 holds, Super Group is likely to see an upside movement to target 3.90 next (upper boundary of the Symmetrical Triangle & 0.764 Fibonacci retracement from 24 Feb 2014 high).

On the other hand, a break below 3.58 will invalidate the Symmetrical Triangle pattern to see a correction towards the next support at 3.28.

 

Vard Holdings – Push up towards neckline of “Double Bottom” pattern

Graph-Double Bottom seen in Vard

Pivot (key support): 0.865

Resistance: 0.990

Next support: 0.780

Since plunging to its all-time low of 0.760 on 22 Jul 2013, Vard has been trading sideways. However, this range-movement is showing sign of potential accumulation as price action has traced out an impending bullish reversal chart pattern called “Double Bottom” and the recent upside movement from 05 Feb 2014 low has been accompanied by an increase in volume.

The first potential upside target will be pegged at 0.990 (neckline of the “Double Bottom” pattern as long as the pivot (key support) at 0.865 holds. Only a break above 0.990 is likely to kick-start a multi-month uptrend.

However, a break below 0.865 will damage the bullish tone to see a decline to retest the 0.780 level.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.