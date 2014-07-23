Sinarmas Land (SGX:A26) – Turning up from “Double Bottom” neckline support

Pivot (key support): 0.615

Resistance: 0.790

Next support: 0.525

Sinarmas Land has managed to stage a bullish breakout from its one year-long “Double Bottom” bullish reversal chart formation on 07 Jul 2014 accompanied by a pick-up in volume.

Interestingly, price action has pull-backed towards the “Double Bottom” neckline support and formed a bullish candlestick pattern called “Bullish Harami” which suggests a potential upside reversal is round the corner for Sinarmas Land.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 0.615 holds, Sinarmas Land may see a further upside movement to target the next resistance at 0.790 (also the 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 05 Feb 2014 low + potential exit target of the “Double Bottom”).

On the other hand, a break below 0.615 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 0.525.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.