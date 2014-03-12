singapore shares highlights semb corp thai beverage 47762014

Semb Corp – rebounded from ascending channel support, further upside is expected Pivot (key support): 5.20 Resistance: 5.50 & 5.79 Next support: 4.78 Recent price […]


Financial Analyst
March 12, 2014 5:37 PM
Financial Analyst

Semb Corp – rebounded from ascending channel support, further upside is expected

Graph-Semb Corp rebounds from ascending channel support

Pivot (key support): 5.20

Resistance: 5.50 & 5.79

Next support: 4.78

Recent price action has continued to rebound from the lower boundary of its ascending channel in place since 13 June 2013 and the key 200-day Moving Average (in orange). In addition, the RSI oscillator has also managed to hold above its ascending support which suggests that upside momentum remains intact.

These elements suggest that a potential rally is in place for Sem Corp as long as the pivot (key support) at 5.20 holds. First upside target will be at 5.50 and a break above 5.50 is likely to trigger a further upside movement towards 5.79 (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 13 June 2013 low).

However, a break below 5.20 is likely to damage the bullish trend to see a correction towards the next support at 4.78.

 

Thai Beverage – poise for a potential bullish breakout

Graph-Thai Beverage is forming a

Pivot (key support): 0.585

Resistance: 0.620 & 0.710

Next support: 0.550

Thai Beverage has been in a consolidation phrase after a sharp rally seen from the breakout of its former trendline resistance on 28 Feb 2014. Based on its current price action and corresponding volume, this consolidation is evolving into a short-term bullish continuation chart pattern called “Bullish Pennant” which suggests that Thai Beverage is likely to resume its upside movement.

A break above the upper boundary of the “Bullish Pennant” at 0.620 is likely to trigger a rally to test the 22 May 2013 swing high at 0.710 which also corresponds to the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 28 Aug 2013 low.

On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 0.585 will invalidate the “Bullish Pennant” to see a decline to retest the pull-back support and 200-day Moving Average (in orange) at 0.550.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.  

 

 

Economic Calendar

