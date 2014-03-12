Semb Corp – rebounded from ascending channel support, further upside is expected

Pivot (key support): 5.20

Resistance: 5.50 & 5.79

Next support: 4.78

Recent price action has continued to rebound from the lower boundary of its ascending channel in place since 13 June 2013 and the key 200-day Moving Average (in orange). In addition, the RSI oscillator has also managed to hold above its ascending support which suggests that upside momentum remains intact.

These elements suggest that a potential rally is in place for Sem Corp as long as the pivot (key support) at 5.20 holds. First upside target will be at 5.50 and a break above 5.50 is likely to trigger a further upside movement towards 5.79 (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 13 June 2013 low).

However, a break below 5.20 is likely to damage the bullish trend to see a correction towards the next support at 4.78.

Thai Beverage – poise for a potential bullish breakout

Pivot (key support): 0.585

Resistance: 0.620 & 0.710

Next support: 0.550

Thai Beverage has been in a consolidation phrase after a sharp rally seen from the breakout of its former trendline resistance on 28 Feb 2014. Based on its current price action and corresponding volume, this consolidation is evolving into a short-term bullish continuation chart pattern called “Bullish Pennant” which suggests that Thai Beverage is likely to resume its upside movement.

A break above the upper boundary of the “Bullish Pennant” at 0.620 is likely to trigger a rally to test the 22 May 2013 swing high at 0.710 which also corresponds to the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 28 Aug 2013 low.

On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 0.585 will invalidate the “Bullish Pennant” to see a decline to retest the pull-back support and 200-day Moving Average (in orange) at 0.550.

