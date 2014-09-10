Raffles Medical Group (SGX: R01) – Poised for a potential bullish breakout

Pivot (key support): 3.92

Resistance: 4.07 & 4.33

Next support: 3.47/3.34

Since 01 July 2014, Raffles Medical has been trading in a sideways environment for the past two months. Interestingly, this sideways configuration has formed an “Ascending Triangle” chart formation and this type of formation tends to indicate a bullish continuation of its on-going intermediate uptrend in place since 04 February 2014.

Current price action is trading close to the “apex” of the “Ascending Triangle” which suggests that Raffles Medical is likely to stage a bullish breakout from the “Ascending Triangle” soon. Watch the neckline resistance at 4.07 and a clear break above 4.07 is likely to trigger a rally to target the 4.33 level (exit upside potential of the “Ascending Triangle” + multiple Fibonacci projection levels from various degrees).

However, a crack below the 3.92 pivotal support (trendline support of the “Ascending Triangle” + 50-day Moving Average) may damage the uptrend to see correction towards the 3.47/3.34 support zone.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.