OSIM International (SGX: O23) – Intermediate term recovery remains intact above 1.965

Key elements

OSIM

The 1.645 support level also coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 03 October 2014 low to 28 April 2014 high (see weekly chart).

The price reaction off the 1.645 support has formed a key weekly bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern (see weekly chart).

The long-term RSI oscillator has exited from oversold region and still has “room” for further upside towards its overbought region (see weekly chart).

Current price action is being supported by an upward sloping 20-day Moving Average (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its pull-back supports (see daily chart).

The 2.45 and 2.55/2.62 resistance levels confluences with the upper boundary of the ascending channel (in orange), Fibonacci retracement and projection levels (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 1.965

Resistance: 2.45 & 2.55/2.62

Next support: 1.645

Conclusion

Technical elements are advocating for further upside potential (1 to 3 months) towards 2.45 before 2.55/2.62 as long as the pivotal support at 1.965 holds.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 1.965 may damage the intermediate term bullish trend to see a decline to retest the long-term key support at 1.645.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

