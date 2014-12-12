singapore shares highlights osim international 82992014
OSIM International (SGX: O23) – Intermediate term recovery remains intact above 1.965 Key elements OSIM has managed to stage a rebound from its long-term horizontal […]
Pivot (key support): 1.965
Resistance: 2.45 & 2.55/2.62
Next support: 1.645
Technical elements are advocating for further upside potential (1 to 3 months) towards 2.45 before 2.55/2.62 as long as the pivotal support at 1.965 holds.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 1.965 may damage the intermediate term bullish trend to see a decline to retest the long-term key support at 1.645.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
