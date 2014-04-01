Osim – Bullish “Hammer” candlestick sighted at support

Pivot (key support): 2.50

Resistance: 2.84 & 2.95

Next support: 2.33

The multi-month uptrend remains intact for Osim as it continues to trade within an ascending channel in place since 07 Oct 2013 and above its 55-day Moving Average.

Interestingly, recent price action has formed a bullish candlestick pattern called “Hammer” coupled with the RSI oscillator right on its support. These positive elements suggest a continuation of its prior upside movement. As long as the pivot (key support) at 2.50 holds, Osim is likely to see a rally to target 2.84 next (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 1.382 Fibonacci projection from 07 Oct 2013 low). Only a break above 2.84 may trigger a further upside movement towards 2.95 next (1.618 Fibonacci projection from 07 Oct 2013 low).

However, a break below 2.50 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 2.33.

DBS – Further upside potential towards the top of the range

Pivot (key support): 15.65

Resistance: 17.30

Next support: 15.00

DBS has been trading in a multi-month “Symmetrical Triangle” range bound configuration since 10 May 2013. Recent price has managed to stage a rebound at the lower boundary of the configuration coupled with an increase in volume. Prior to the rebound, the RSI oscillator has also flashed a bullish divergence signal.

All these positive elements suggest a potential upside movement to target the upper boundary of the “Symmetrical Triangle” at 17.30 as long as the pivot (key support) at 15.65 holds. On the other hand, a break below 15.65 is likely to trigger a decline towards the next support at 15.00.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.