OCBC Bank (SGX:O39) – Potential push up towards significant resistance zone

Yesterday, OCBC announced that it will raise S$3.37 billion via a rights issue to boost its capital base. Existing shareholders will be entitled to purchase one share for every eight shares they have owned at S$7.65 each.

The primary reason for this rights issue is to fund the recent S$6.23 billion takeover of Hong Kong’s Wing Hang Bank. Interestingly, the books closure date for the rights issue is on 27 August 2014 which is the same date to determine shareholders’ entitlements for an interim dividend of S$0.18 per share announced on 05 August 2014.

Where do we see OCBC heading next from a technical analysis perspective?

Pivot (key support): 10.05/10.00

Resistance: 10.59/10.69

Next support: 9.79

OCBC has been evolving in an intermediate term bullish trend since the break of its former long-term trendline resistance in place since 16 May 2013. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator still has some room towards its overbought region.

The pivotal key support to watch now is at 10.05/10.00 (coincides with the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 11 July 2014-in green & pull-back support of the former longer-term ascending channel-in light blue) for a potential rise towards the significant resistance zone at 10.59/10.69 (also confluences with the 1.618 Fibonacci projection level from 04 February 2014 low + 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 16 May 2013 high).

Thereafter, expect a potential consolidation to unfold below the 10.59/10.69 resistance with the key support to watch at 10.05/10.00. However, failure to hold above 10.00 is likely to trigger a deeper slide towards the next significant support at 9.79 (also the 200-day Moving Average).

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.