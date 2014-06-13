singapore shares highlights noble hong fok 60742014

Noble – Bullish candlestick spotted above support, further potential upside is expected Pivot (key support): 1.405 Resistance: 1.590/1.610 Next support: 1.120


Financial Analyst
June 13, 2014 2:01 PM
Financial Analyst

Noble – Bullish candlestick spotted above support, further potential upside is expected

Pivot (key support): 1.405

Resistance: 1.590/1.610

Next support: 1.120

With reference to our last highlight on Noble (Poised for a potential bullish breakout) dated on 30 Apr 2014, Noble has indeed met our expected upside target at 1.460.

Current price action has continued to exhibit positive elements as it has formed a bullish candlestick pattern called “Bullish Engulfing” above the pull-back support of the former ascending channel (in purple) and the lower boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in green). In addition, this bullish candlestick pattern was formed close to the upward sloping 20-day Moving Average (in red).

Secondly, volume has started to increase coupled with a bullish crossover signal seen in the Stochastic oscillator. Based on these observations, we maintain our bullish stance for Noble and expect a further upside potential to target the next resistance zone at 1.590/1.610 (upper boundary of the ascending channel & multiple Fibonacci projections from different degrees).

However, a break below the pivot (key support) at 1.405 is likely to damage the current uptrend to see a correction towards the next support at 1.120 (also close to the 200-day Moving Average – orange).

 

Hong Fok- Eyeing the top of the long-term ascending channel

Pivot (key support): 0.890

Resistance: 1.050/1.100

Next support: 0.840

Hong Fok has broken out of a bullish continuation chart formation called “Bullish Flag” with an increase in volume. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal near its oversold region.

Given such positive elements, Hong Fok is likely to see a further rally towards the resistance zone at 1.050/1.100 (upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel –see weekly chart & 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 10 Feb 2014 low).

On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 0.890 is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a slide towards the next support at 0.840 (also the 50-day Moving Average).

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Economic Calendar

