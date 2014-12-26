Noble Group (SGX:N21) – Further downside potential ahead

Key elements

Noble has broken below its former significant trendline support now turns pull-back resistance at 1.185 which also coincides with the upper boundary of its descending channel.

The downward sloping 50-day Moving Average is also acting as a resistance at 1.185.

The Stochastic oscillator has already reached its overbought region which implies limited upside potential for Noble.

The 0.970/0.945 support zone also confluences closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 22 August 2013 low to 05 June 2014 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate resistance: 1.125/1.145

Pivot (key resistance): 1.185

Support: 0.970/0.945

Next resistance: 1.305/1.330

Conclusion

Noble’s multi-month bearish trend in place since June 2014 remains intact. As long as the pivotal resistance at 1.185 is not surpassed, Noble is likely to face further downside pressure for a decline to test the 0.970/0.945 support zone.

However, a break above 1.185 may invalidate the bearish trend to see a push up towards the next resistance at 1.305/1.330

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.