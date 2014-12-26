singapore shares highlights noble group 84492014
Noble Group (SGX:N21) – Further downside potential ahead Key elements Noble has broken below its former significant trendline support now turns pull-back resistance at 1.185 […]
Intermediate resistance: 1.125/1.145
Pivot (key resistance): 1.185
Support: 0.970/0.945
Next resistance: 1.305/1.330
Noble’s multi-month bearish trend in place since June 2014 remains intact. As long as the pivotal resistance at 1.185 is not surpassed, Noble is likely to face further downside pressure for a decline to test the 0.970/0.945 support zone.
However, a break above 1.185 may invalidate the bearish trend to see a push up towards the next resistance at 1.305/1.330
Source: Charts are from eSignal
