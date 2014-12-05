singapore shares highlights keppel corp 82222014
Keppel Corp (SGX: BN4) – Due for a potential intermediate term “relief rebound” Keppel Corp, a key offshore and marine player listed on the […]
Keppel Corp (SGX: BN4) – Due for a potential intermediate term “relief rebound” Keppel Corp, a key offshore and marine player listed on the […]
Keppel Corp, a key offshore and marine player listed on the Singapore Exchanged has been “hammered” down recently due to the plunge in global oil prices. Since its high of 11.15 printed on 29 July 2014, it has recorded a horrendous plunge of 25 % to a low of 8.23 on 04 December 2014 which has surpassed our earlier expected downside target of 8.95.
Will this plunge continue into the “abyss”? Let’s us take a look at its current technical elements
Support: 8.08 & 7.50/6.72
Resistance: 8.82/9.00 & 9.30
The longer-term bearish trend remains intact for Keppel Corp but the current decline appears “overextended”. Current technical elements are advocating for a possible “relief rebound” above the 8.08 support towards the 8.82/9.00 zone with a maximum limit set at 9.30 (the pull-back resistance of the descending channel breakout).
However, failure to hold above 8.08 may see the continuation of the downside movement towards the long-term key support zone of 7.50/6.72
Source: Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.