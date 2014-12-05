Keppel Corp (SGX: BN4) – Due for a potential intermediate term “relief rebound”

Keppel Corp, a key offshore and marine player listed on the Singapore Exchanged has been “hammered” down recently due to the plunge in global oil prices. Since its high of 11.15 printed on 29 July 2014, it has recorded a horrendous plunge of 25 % to a low of 8.23 on 04 December 2014 which has surpassed our earlier expected downside target of 8.95.

Will this plunge continue into the “abyss”? Let’s us take a look at its current technical elements

Key elements

The longer-term trend remains bearish with a key support zone at 7.50/6.72 that confluences with a 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 27 October 2008 low to 25 April 2011 high and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 25 April 2011 high to 11 March 2013 high (see weekly chart).

The longer and intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has reached their respective “extreme” oversold levels which suggests a potential rebound in price action is imminent (see weekly & daily charts).

The 8.08 support level confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection from various degrees (see daily chart).

Current price action has formed an impending “Bullish Piercing” candlestick pattern at the 8.08 support level (see daily chart).

The gap resistance is at 8.82/9.00 which also coincides with the 20-day Moving Average (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Support: 8.08 & 7.50/6.72

Resistance: 8.82/9.00 & 9.30

Conclusion

The longer-term bearish trend remains intact for Keppel Corp but the current decline appears “overextended”. Current technical elements are advocating for a possible “relief rebound” above the 8.08 support towards the 8.82/9.00 zone with a maximum limit set at 9.30 (the pull-back resistance of the descending channel breakout).

However, failure to hold above 8.08 may see the continuation of the downside movement towards the long-term key support zone of 7.50/6.72

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.