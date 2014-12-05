singapore shares highlights keppel corp 82222014

Keppel Corp (SGX: BN4) – Due for a potential intermediate term “relief rebound”   Keppel Corp, a key offshore and marine player listed on the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 5, 2014 3:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Keppel Corp (SGX: BN4) – Due for a potential intermediate term “relief rebound”  

Keppel_weekly chart

Keppel_Bullish Piercing

Keppel Corp, a key offshore and marine player listed on the Singapore Exchanged has been “hammered” down recently due to the plunge in global oil prices. Since its high of 11.15 printed on 29 July 2014, it has recorded a horrendous plunge of 25 % to a low of 8.23 on 04 December 2014 which has surpassed our earlier expected downside target of 8.95.

Will this plunge continue into the “abyss”? Let’s us take a look at its current technical elements

Key elements

  • The longer-term trend remains bearish with a key support zone at 7.50/6.72 that confluences with a 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 27 October 2008 low to 25 April 2011 high and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 25 April 2011 high to 11 March 2013 high (see weekly chart).
  • The longer and intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has reached their respective “extreme” oversold levels which suggests a potential rebound in price action is imminent (see weekly & daily charts).
  • The 8.08 support level confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection from various degrees (see daily chart).
  • Current price action has formed an impending “Bullish Piercing” candlestick pattern at the 8.08 support level (see daily chart).
  • The gap resistance is at 8.82/9.00 which also coincides with the 20-day Moving Average (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Support: 8.08 & 7.50/6.72

Resistance: 8.82/9.00 & 9.30

Conclusion

The longer-term bearish trend remains intact for Keppel Corp but the current decline appears “overextended”. Current technical elements are advocating for a possible “relief rebound” above the 8.08 support towards the 8.82/9.00 zone with a maximum limit set at 9.30 (the pull-back resistance of the descending channel breakout).

However, failure to hold above 8.08 may see the continuation of the downside movement towards the long-term key support zone of 7.50/6.72

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.