Keppel Corp (SGX: BN4) – “Relief rebound” likely to be over, continuation of bearish trend  Keppel Corp has managed to stage a rebound towards our […]


December 30, 2014 3:54 PM
Keppel Corp (SGX: BN4) – “Relief rebound” likely to be over, continuation of bearish trend 

Keppel-weekly Dojis

Keppel-below 9.00_9.30 resistance

Keppel Corp has managed to stage a rebound towards our expected target zone of 8.82/9.00 as per mentioned in our “Singapore shares highlights” report dated on 05 December 2014. Please click on this link for more details on the previous write-up on Keppel Corp.

Let’s us review its current technical elements.

Key elements

  • Current price is now coming close to the gap and pull-back resistance of the descending channel breakout at 9.00/9.30 (see weekly chart).
  • A series of “Dojis” candlesticks can be seen right below the 9.00/9.30 resistance zone. This type of market behaviour suggests indecisiveness by the bulls to push the price higher (see weekly chart).
  • The downward sloping 50-day Moving Average is coming to act as a resistance at around 9.00 (see daily chart).
  • The recent push up in price action from the 8.08 level is accompanied by “lacklustre” volume (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region (see daily chart).
  • The 7.50/6.72 support confluences with multiple Fibonacci retracement and projection levels from various degrees (see weekly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key resistance): 9.30

Support: 7.91 & 7.50/6.72

Next resistance: 10.00

Conclusion

The on-going rally in place since 15 December 2014 is coming to a key resistance zone at 9.00/9.30. In addition, technical elements suggest potential weakness ahead for Keppel Corp.

As long as the monthly pivotal resistance at 9.30 is not surpassed, Keppel Corp is likely to resume its multi-month bearish trend to retest 7.91 before targeting the long-term key support zone at 7.50/6.72.

On the other hand, a break above 9.30 may negate the bearish trend to see a further push up towards the next resistance at 10.00.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.