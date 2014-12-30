Keppel Corp (SGX: BN4) – “Relief rebound” likely to be over, continuation of bearish trend

Keppel Corp has managed to stage a rebound towards our expected target zone of 8.82/9.00 as per mentioned in our “Singapore shares highlights” report dated on 05 December 2014. Please click on this link for more details on the previous write-up on Keppel Corp.

Let’s us review its current technical elements.

Key elements

Current price is now coming close to the gap and pull-back resistance of the descending channel breakout at 9.00/9.30 (see weekly chart).

A series of “Dojis” candlesticks can be seen right below the 9.00/9.30 resistance zone. This type of market behaviour suggests indecisiveness by the bulls to push the price higher (see weekly chart).

The downward sloping 50-day Moving Average is coming to act as a resistance at around 9.00 (see daily chart).

The recent push up in price action from the 8.08 level is accompanied by “lacklustre” volume (see daily chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region (see daily chart).

The 7.50/6.72 support confluences with multiple Fibonacci retracement and projection levels from various degrees (see weekly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key resistance): 9.30

Support: 7.91 & 7.50/6.72

Next resistance: 10.00

Conclusion

The on-going rally in place since 15 December 2014 is coming to a key resistance zone at 9.00/9.30. In addition, technical elements suggest potential weakness ahead for Keppel Corp.

As long as the monthly pivotal resistance at 9.30 is not surpassed, Keppel Corp is likely to resume its multi-month bearish trend to retest 7.91 before targeting the long-term key support zone at 7.50/6.72.

On the other hand, a break above 9.30 may negate the bearish trend to see a further push up towards the next resistance at 10.00.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.